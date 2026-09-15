Kabaddi Champions League season two announced: Nine players from inaugural edition heading to Asian Games 2026

Kabaddi Champions League's Chairman Balwan Singh stated that it's a positive step forward for the tournament and all the players involved

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Representative image of Kabaddi players. (Credits: IANS)

The second season of the Kabaddi Champions League has officially been announced to take place later this year with a bigger and better output. The inaugural season of the franchise-based competition proved to be a grand success and the second edition is expected to be even better.

Ahead of season two, the league has added two new franchises – Jind Jaguars and Kurukshetra Knights – in order to make the KCL even more competitive and exciting. The inclusion of these two new franchises will provide a larger pool of talent.

The league is expected to develop and strengthen the franchise-based structure of the competition, which is all about giving up and coming players the chance to shine.

Kabaddi Champions League’s Chairman Balwan Singh stated that it’s a positive step forward for the tournament and all the players involved.

“The addition of Jind Jaguars and Kurukshetra Knights strengthens the KCL ecosystem. It is a positive step for the league and for the development of kabaddi talent. With more franchises coming into the league, we are creating more opportunities for players to compete at a high level and showcase their ability,” Balwan Singh said.

Interestingly, nine out of the 12-man Indian Kabaddi squad heading to Japan for the Asian Games took part in KCL season one.

Balwan Singh stated that it’s a massive validation for the league and that the inclusion of nine players in the Asian Games squad speaks a lot about the quality of talent being developed in the league.

“The biggest validation of our ecosystem is the players who have progressed through it. Nine out of the 12 players were from this league, which shows the quality of talent being developed through the KCL franchise system,” he added.

The players that are heading to the Asian Games from the KCL are Sunil Malik of Karnal Kings, Ayan Lauchab of Sonipat Stars, Devank Dalal of Bhiwani Bulls, Ashu Malik of Hisar Heroes, Rahul Setpal of Gurugram Gurus, Jaideep Dahiya of Faridabad Fighters and Ankit Jaglan of Panipat Panthers.

With the addition of Jind Jaguars and Kurukshetra Knights, the Kabaddi Champions League has now grown into a 10-team franchise family.

Former Dabang Delhi K.C and Dronacharya awardee Rambir Singh Khokhar also spoke on the occasion. Khokhar said that the magnitude of the league is only going to go up.

“The first season last year was really great on its own. And when even just one team is added, its charm and the competition go up. Now that two more teams have joined, I feel like this time, neither the fans nor the players will be able to even imagine it,”