Kabaddi Champions League season two: Ayan Lochab and Bharat Hooda among top 10 costliest players – All you need to know

The league’s central trials generated considerable interest among aspiring kabaddi players, with Sonipat recording 6,400 registrations, while 650 players participated in the Rohtak trials

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Snapshot from the Kabaddi Champions League season two player auction. (Photo: Special arrangement)

Ayan Lochab emerged as the most expensive player at the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) Season 2 auction after Jhajjar Jaguars secured his services for INR 17.4 lakh. Franchises strengthened their squads with several big buys as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Bharat Hooda was the second-most expensive player at the auction, joining Karnal Kings for ₹16.6 lakh. Naveen Goyat was the third-highest buy, with Kurukshetra Knights signing him for ₹15.2 lakh.

Rakesh Singroha joined Faridabad Fighters for ₹11 lakh, while Sumit Sangwan was bought by Sonipat Stars for INR 10.2 lakh. Faridabad Fighters also signed Sunil Malik, who has captained India at the Asian Games, for INR 10 lakh.

Yogesh Dahiya joined Faridabad Fighters for INR 9.2 lakh, while Neeraj Narwal was acquired by Rohtak Royals for ₹8.6 lakh. Mohit Goyat went to Sonipat Stars for INR 8.4 lakh, with Jaideep Dahiya completing the top 10 list after being bought by the same franchise for INR 8.2 lakh.

Lochab said he was pleased to be the highest-paid player at the auction and thanked Jhajjar Jaguars for their trust.

“Being the highest-paid player at the KCL Season 2 auction is a proud moment for me. I am grateful to the Jhajjar Jaguars for showing faith in my abilities. I look forward to giving my best on the mat and helping the team achieve its goals,” he said.

Hooda expressed his excitement about joining Karnal Kings, while Goyat said the league provides players with an important platform to showcase their talent. Singroha and Dahiya also said they would work hard to help their respective teams perform well in the competition.

Sunil Malik highlighted the growth of franchise-based kabaddi and said he hoped to use his experience to contribute to Faridabad Fighters and inspire young players.

The auction featured a total player purse of ₹5 crore, with more than 300 players expected to go under the hammer. The franchises focused on adding experienced players and emerging talent to build competitive squads for the second season.

The league also received a strong response during its central trials. Sonipat recorded 6,400 registrations, while 650 players took part in the trials held in Rohtak. The numbers reflect the interest among aspiring kabaddi players in securing opportunities at the franchise level.

KCL Season 2 will also feature two new franchises, expanding the competition and creating more opportunities for players.

With the auction completed, the teams will now focus on preparations and building combinations ahead of the new season. The competition aims to provide a platform for established players and emerging talent while strengthening the regional kabaddi ecosystem.