Kabaddi Champions League season two eyeing to cross 1000 million viewership

Season two of the Kabaddi Champions League is expected to break its previous viewership record as the organisers are targeting over 1000 million views for the upcoming edition. KCL is hoping to elevate the status of kabaddi and take the sport to newer heights.
Last season, which was also the inaugural one, KCL had a total global viewership of more than 600 million and that number is expected to surpassed this year. The tournament was a major success in season one and something similar is expected for season two.
According to the data collected by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) and Zee network, the inaugural KCL season registered a total global viewership of 614.3 million across television and OTT platforms. The cumulative number was reported at 101.91 million.
The competition is determined to expand its audience base through boosting franchise participation and creating new commercial avenues for sponsors, broadcasters and stakeholders alike.
Chairman of the Kabaddi Champions League, Balwan Singh, spoke about his vision to take the competition to new heights and cross 1000 million viewership this season.
“Our vision is to take the Kabaddi Champions League to new heights and establish it as a strong sporting property with national and international appeal. The ambition to cross 1,000 million in viewership reach reflects our commitment to expanding kabaddi’s audience, strengthening its commercial ecosystem and creating meaningful opportunities for players, franchises and brand partners,” Balwan Singh said.
Ayan Lochab emerged as the most expensive player at the KCL Season 2 auction which took place on October 17 with Jhajjar Jaguars bagging the player for INR 17.4 lakhs. The auction saw 10 franchises compete for players as they looked to build strong squads for the upcoming season.
Bharat Hooda was the second-highest buy, with Karnal Kings securing his services for ₹16.6 lakh. Kurukshetra Knights signed Naveen Goyat for ₹15.2 lakh, making him the third-most expensive player at the auction.
Rakesh Singroha joined Faridabad Fighters for INR 11 lakh, while Sonipat Stars picked up Sumit Sangwan for INR 10.2 lakh. India’s Asian Games captain Sunil Malik was also signed by Faridabad Fighters for 10 lakhs.
Yogesh Dahiya joined Faridabad for INR 9.2 lakhs while Rohtak Royals bought Neeraj Narwal for 8.6 lakhs. Sonipat Stars completed the top 10 list with the signings of Mohit Goyat for 8.4 lakh and Jaideep Dahiya for 8.2 lakh.
The auction featured a total purse of 5 crore with more than 300 players in the pool. Two new teams, Jhajjar Jaguars and Kurukshetra Knights joined the competition for season 2 taking the total number of franchises to 10.
Karnal Kings, Gurugram Gurus, Kurukshetra Knights, Sonipat Stars, Faridabad Fighters, Bhiwani Bulls, Rohtak Royals, Hisar Heroes, Panipat Panthers and Jhajjar Jaguars.
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