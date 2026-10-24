Kabaddi Champions League season two eyeing to cross 1000 million viewership

According to the data from BARC and Zee network, the inaugural season last year had generated over 600 million views and it is expected to surpass manifold this season

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Snapshot from KCL season one. (Photo: Special arrangement)

Season two of the Kabaddi Champions League is expected to break its previous viewership record as the organisers are targeting over 1000 million views for the upcoming edition. KCL is hoping to elevate the status of kabaddi and take the sport to newer heights.

Last season, which was also the inaugural one, KCL had a total global viewership of more than 600 million and that number is expected to surpassed this year. The tournament was a major success in season one and something similar is expected for season two.

According to the data collected by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) and Zee network, the inaugural KCL season registered a total global viewership of 614.3 million across television and OTT platforms. The cumulative number was reported at 101.91 million.

The competition is determined to expand its audience base through boosting franchise participation and creating new commercial avenues for sponsors, broadcasters and stakeholders alike.

Chairman of the Kabaddi Champions League, Balwan Singh, spoke about his vision to take the competition to new heights and cross 1000 million viewership this season.

“Our vision is to take the Kabaddi Champions League to new heights and establish it as a strong sporting property with national and international appeal. The ambition to cross 1,000 million in viewership reach reflects our commitment to expanding kabaddi’s audience, strengthening its commercial ecosystem and creating meaningful opportunities for players, franchises and brand partners,” Balwan Singh said.

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