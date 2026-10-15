Kabaddi Champions League Retention List: Bhiwani Bulls retain Devank Dalal, Hisar Heroes keep Ashu Malik for Season 2

KCL Season 2: 10 players retained ahead of Oct 17 auction. Devank Dalal to continue with Bhiwani Bulls, Ashu Malik retained by Hisar Heroes. Full list inside.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/kabaddi/kcl-season-2-retained-players-list-devank-dalal-ashu-malik-bhiwani-bulls-hisar-heroes-kabaddi-champions-league-auction-8536318/ Copy

Devank Dalal (L) and Ashu Malik (R) (Photo: KCL)

The five franchises of the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) have announced their retained players ahead of Season 2, with former season’s costliest buy Devank Dalal and star raider Ashu Malik among the key names. A total of 10 players have been retained, giving the teams a core group to build around before the upcoming auction on October 17.

Retentions will provide continuity for franchises and get their teams ready for the new season. With several familiar faces set to continue, teams will now turn their attention to the auction to strengthen their line-ups and fill the remaining spots.

Devank Dalal, Sourav Sanjay stay with Bhiwani Bulls

Bhiwani Bulls have retained Devank Dalal and Sourav Sanjay ahead of the new campaign. Devank was the most expensive player in the previous KCL season, with the Bulls winning the bidding battle for him at Rs 19.2 lakh.

The raider expressed his happiness at continuing with the franchise and thanked the team management for showing faith in him.

“Being retained by Bhiwani Bulls for Season 2 is a matter of pride and motivation for me. I am grateful to the franchise for the trust it has shown in me and will continue to work hard and contribute to the team’s success,” he said.

Hisar Heroes have also retained a key player, with Ashu Malik set to continue representing the franchise in Season 2.

Karnal, Panipat and Gurugram finalise retentions

Karnal Kings have decided to retain Akshit Dhull and Harsh Vedpal, while Panipat Panthers will continue with Narender Kandola and Vishal Narwal.

Gurugram Gurus have retained three players: Rahul Setpal, Mandeep Kumar and Sahil Jagveer. The franchise has the highest number of retentions among the five teams, with the trio expected to form part of its core group for the new season.

The remaining squad positions will be filled during the October 17 auction, where the franchises will look to add players and create balanced teams for the competition.

KCL Chairman Balwan Singh highlights importance of retentions

KCL Chairman Balwan Singh said retaining players was an important part of preparing competitive squads. He also stressed the value of consistency and team combinations in a sport where coordination between raiders and defenders can make a major difference.

“Player retention is an important step towards building strong, balanced and competitive teams for Season 2. The confidence shown by franchises in their retained players reflects the importance of consistency and team combinations in kabaddi,” Singh said.

Kabaddi Champions League Season 2: Full retained players list

The five franchises have retained the following players ahead of the October 17 auction:

Karnal Kings: Akshit Dhull, Harsh Vedpal

Bhiwani Bulls: Devank Dalal, Sourav Sanjay

Hisar Heroes: Ashu Malik

Panipat Panthers: Narender Kandola, Vishal Narwal

Gurugram Gurus: Rahul Setpal, Mandeep Kumar, Sahil Jagveer

With the retention process complete, attention now shifts to the auction, where the franchises will look to complete their squads and prepare for the second season of the Kabaddi Champions League.