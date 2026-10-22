Meet Tej Narayan Prasaad Madhav, former India kabaddi player set to be Scotland’s head coach for Commonwealth Championships

His appointment in the Scotland national team as their head coach further proves that India has become giants in the sport

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File photo of Tej Narayan Prasaad Madhav. (Photo: Special arrangement)

Ahead of the much-anticipated Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 in Ahmedabad, the Scotland national team has announced an Indian-origin personality as their head coach for the tournament, which kicks-off tomorrow at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex.

That personality is the highly experienced Tej Narayan Prasaad Madhav who will undertake his first major assignment with a foreign national team after years of hard work in the Indian kabaddi circuit. Madhav has been long associated with the Jharkhand Police kabaddi team since for almost a decade now and has been shaping the next generation of players across the men’s and women’s categories.

Despite mostly spending time with the Jharkhand team, Tej Narayan Prasaad Madhav is no stranger to the international level and coaching foreign teams. He has previously coached the Bahrain youth team at the 3rd Asian Youth Games last year and has also taken various roles across the nation.

Madhav has been regularly managing senior national and All India Police kabaddi competitions and he has also worked as the competition director of the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League season one and two. His decision making skills are going to be extremely crucial for the Scotland national team.

Tej Narayan Prasaad Madhav’s appointment as head coach goes on to further show that India has become giants when it comes to kabaddi and helping other nations around the globe learn it. The likes of Ashan Kumar, Shailja Jain and Rambir Singh Khokhar among others have also held coaching roles in the national teams of Iran, South Korea and Kenya.

Madhav has now become the latest entrant in the list of Indian-origin personalities to coach a foreign national team. At the international level, he has been a part of the gold medal winning team in a series championship against Bangladesh in 2004.

Scotland will be hoping to use his experience to maximize their performance at the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championships.

All you need to know about the tournament

The inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship will be played for nine days at Ahmedabad across the men’s and women’s categories. A total of 13 nations, including hosts India, are going to participate in the tournament.

National sides from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Uganda, England, Scotland and Australia will grace the event. The tournament will run from October 23 to 31 at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex with 62 matches – 39 men’s and 23 women’s – taking place simultaneously.

Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.