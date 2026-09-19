Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor replaced by Pawan Sehrawat as India’s second flag bearer at 2026 Asian Games opening ceremony

The change was confirmed by India's chef-de-mission Sahdev Yadav, with Sehrawat stepping in at short notice

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Kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat during the send-off ceremony for the Asian Games 2026 at Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi on Tuesday, September 8, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Deepak Kumar)

Senior Kabaddi player and gold medallist from the previous edition, Pawan Sehrawat has replaced shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor as the second Indian flag bearer at the 2026 Asian Games opening ceremony after the latter was forced to pull out of the event due to a major logistical lapse from the Indian Olympic Association.

Pawan Sehrawat will be joined by shooting sensation Manu Bhaker during the opening ceremony later today in Nagoya. India will be hoping for a strong outing at Aichi and Nagoya with an aim to match the performance they had produced in Hangzhou three years ago.

Why Tajinderpal Singh Toor removed as flag bearer?

Tajinderpal Singh Toor had been selected to lead the Indian contingent with Bhaker but the shot-putter said he would not be able to reach the venue on time after being informed that his ceremonial kit would arrive at Nagoya airport only at 3PM.

“I am told that my ceremonial kit will reach at 3pm at the (Nagoya) airport. Reaching the opening ceremony venue after collecting my (ceremonial) kit from airport on time will be very difficult. So, I have told IOA (Indian Olympic Association) that I am not coming for opening ceremony,” Toor told PTI.

The change was confirmed by India’s chef-de-mission Sahdev Yadav with Sehrawat stepping in at short notice.

Sehrawat was part of India’s gold medal-winning men’s kabaddi team at the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023. He remains an important member of the Indian squad and will now have the opportunity to lead the contingent at the opening ceremony.

The issue with the ceremonial kit is linked to the schedule of the athletics team. The athletes have been based at the University of Tsukuba near Tokyo since September 13 for an acclimatisation camp. They are scheduled to travel to Nagoya on September 21, two days before the athletics events begin.

Toor also revealed that the athletics contingent had not received its ceremonial kits.

“My kit is lying in India. Nobody in the athletics team has got their kits so far,” he said.

Toor said he was informed about his flag-bearer duties only on Friday. If he knew this earlier, his coach, who had already reached Nagoya, could have collected the kit for him.

“IOA told me yesterday about me becoming flag-bearer. Otherwise my coach who reached here yesterday could have picked it (the kit) up for me,” Toor said.

Despite the change, Bhaker will retain her place as India’s female flag-bearer. The shooter won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics in 2024, becoming the first athlete from independent India to win two medals at a single Olympic Games.

India won a record 106 medals, including 28 gold, at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Athletics contributed 29 medals, including six gold, while shooting won 22 medals, with seven golds.

When will the 2026 Asian Games opening ceremony start?

The opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games edition at Aichi-Nagoya from 2:30PM (IST) onwards. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network on television screens.

(With PTI inputs)