Star player Ashu Malik backs Kabaddi Champions League, says KCL can give sport in India a new dimension

Ashu Malik was part of Hisar Heroes during the first season of the KCL. Now the franchise has retained the Indian international for the next season showing faith in his experience and abilities.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/kabaddi/star-player-ashu-malik-backs-kabaddi-champions-league-says-kcl-can-give-sport-in-india-a-new-dimension-8545955/ Copy

Indian kabaddi star Ashu Malik (Photo: KCL)

Indian kabaddi star Ashu Malik feels that the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) can play a huge role in taking the sport to a bigger stage. As the league is about to enter its second season, the India international stressed how professional leagues could open up more opportunities for young players and help build a strong future for Indian kabaddi.

Malik, who was part of India’s gold medal-winning team in Japan, feels that platforms like KCL can help talented players get better exposure and build professional careers. He also believes the league can take Indian kabaddi forward by bringing established names and upcoming players together.

“Kabaddi Champions League is giving Indian kabaddi a new dimension,” said Ashu Malik as per a press release, explaining the role he believes the competition can play in the sport’s growth.

Ashu Malik Retained By Hisar Heroes For KCL Season 2

Malik was part of Hisar Heroes during the first season of the Kabaddi Champions League. Now the franchise has retained the Indian international for the next season showing faith in his experience and abilities.

Part of building a good team is retaining players because it helps the franchises to maintain continuity and keep their key performers together. For Hisar Heroes, retaining Malik means they will have an experienced international player as they prepare for another campaign.

The Indian star also expressed his happiness at continuing with the franchise and thanked the team management for backing him.

“Representing Hisar Heroes has been a special experience for me. I am thankful to the franchise for showing confidence in my abilities and retaining me for another season. If a team believes in you it makes you want to work harder and do better. “I’m looking forward to the new season and hope we can do something special together.”

Ashu Malik supports KCL’s role in nurturing young players

Malik feels that the future of Indian kabaddi will be dependent on providing more professional opportunities to players across the country. India has a long history in the sport and has produced a number of international stars but he feels young athletes need platforms where they can compete at a high level and make a name for themselves.

According to him, franchise-based leagues can help bridge that gap by giving upcoming players the chance to share the court with experienced professionals.

“India has always been a powerhouse of kabaddi, producing some of the finest players in the world. A platform like KCL can take this legacy forward by providing young players with opportunities to showcase their talent, compete at a professional level and build their identity. The future of kabaddi depends on creating more such opportunities for our athletes,” he said.

KCL Looks To Strengthen Indian Kabaddi’s Professional Structure

Kabaddi has a strong following in India, with players emerging from different states and regions. But the development of the sport needs regular competitions, higher visibility and opportunities for the athletes to build a long-term career.

KCL is looking to foster this expansion through its franchise-based format that brings together established players and emerging talent. Such competitions can also help fans connect with teams and athletes while drawing a wider audience to the sport.

Hisar Heroes will look to Malik’s international experience and pedigree in the hope of building on their successes as they head into Season 2. His retention is also indicative of the franchise’s desire to keep a strong core intact for the new campaign.

Malik’s new season is another opportunity to represent Hisar Heroes and contribute to the growth of the sport. For leagues like KCL, he believes, can help Indian kabaddi build on its extensive history while also establishing a path for the next generation to find a clearer pathway to professional success.