WATCH: Defending champion India men’s kabaddi team march into Asian Games 2026 semis with all-win record, beat Chinese Taipei 37-21

Eight-time gold medal-winning India men's Kabaddi team hammered Chinese Taipei 37-21 in their fourth and final Pool A match at Asian Games 2026.

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India men kabaddi team in action against Chinese Taipei in Asian Games 2026 on Thursday. (Source: X)

Asian Games 2026: Reigning champions India men’s kabaddi team have marched into the semifinal stages of the Asian Games 2026 with a commanding 37-21 win in their final Group A fixture at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium. They will now take on Thailand for the right to play in the gold medal match at the Asian Games.

India once again had a flying start, with Aslam Inamdar and Rahul Sethpal combining effectively on the right corner to keep the Chinese Taipei raiders under pressure. Sethpal’s ankle holds was decisive as India quickly established control and inflicted an early All-Out.

Chinese Taipei responded with occasional thigh holds as well as Super Tackles to keep themselves in the contest, but India continued to find points at both ends of the mat to secure a second All-Out and take a 23-11 lead into the break.

WATCH India post a dominant win over Chinese Taipei at Asian Games 2026 HERE…

The defending champions beat Chinese Taipei 31-21 to book their place in the Asian Games semi-finals and keep their title defense on track! ⚡ Watch the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV… pic.twitter.com/ykWaZcuLgM — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 24, 2026

Chinese Taipei continued to look for bonus points after the interval, while India looked to Devank Dalal and Ayan Lohchab to find touches and maintain the advantage. Chung-mao Chang produced an important ankle hold for Taipei as they attempted to close the gap, but India’s raiders responded with greater attacking pressure, restoring the momentum and securing another All-Out.

With the clock winding down, India remained composed at both ends of the mat, with their defence continuing to restrict Taipei’s scoring opportunities while the raiders kept the scoreboard moving. India eventually closed out a comfortable 37-21 victory to finish on top of Group A.

India’s points included three bonus points and six All-Out points, while Chinese Taipei registered nine bonus points and two Super Tackles. India will now advance to the semi-finals on 25 September.

India men kabaddi team have won 8 gold at Asian Games

India have never lost the gold medal in the men’s and women’s kabaddi team events at the Asian Events barring the 2018 when Iran won both the titles. Indian record includes 8 gold medal and 1 bronze from the sport of kabaddi.

Earlier on Wednesday, India men kabaddi team had successfully booked their place in the semifinals at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya with a commanding 48-25 victory over Bangladesh, making it three consecutive wins in the group stage.

In their third Group A contest, India controlled the game from the very beginning as they repeatedly breached Bangladesh defence and attack to rack up 18 out points and seven bonus points in the first half. In an all-round performance by defence and raiding unit, India also completed two All-Outs in the first half, adding four points to an already sizeable advantage.