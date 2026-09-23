Watch: India men crush Bangladesh 48-25 to storm into Asian Games 2026 Kabaddi semifinals

India’s men’s kabaddi team beat Bangladesh 48-25 to seal a semifinal spot at the Asian Games 2026 after three straight wins in Group A. Scroll down to read the full match report.

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India put up a commanding victory over Bangladesh in the Men’s Kabaddi Group A clash at AsianGames2026. (Photo: X)

India men’s kabaddi team extended their dominant run at the Asian Games 2026 with a commanding 48-25 win over Bangladesh in their Group A clash at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium on Wednesday. The victory was India’s third straight win in the group stage and confirmed their place in the semifinals.

The defending champions were in control for most of the game and built a big lead in the first half before finishing the match comfortably.

India takes commanding lead in first half

India started aggressively and quickly put Bangladesh under pressure. Their raiders kept finding gaps in the defence, while the defenders made it difficult for the opposition to build long attacks.

India collected 18 points and seven bonus points in the opening half. They also managed two All-Outs, which helped the team build a big advantage.

Bangladesh struggled to find answers against India’s defence. They only got five out points and three bonus points in the first half and one Super Tackle point.

India went into the break with a commanding 29-9 lead, putting themselves in a strong position to finish the match with another big win.

Arjun Deshwal and co. seal a thumping 48-25 victory over Bangladesh to keep India’s unbeaten run alive at Aichi-Nagoya 2026! ⚡ Watch the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #AsianGames #AichiNagoya2026… pic.twitter.com/40yIiOnJrG — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 23, 2026

Bangladesh fight back after the break

India made a change at the start of the second half, with Arjun Deshwal replacing Devank Dalal.

Bangladesh improved their attacking game after the restart and managed to put more points on the board. They scored 16 points in the second half, eight of our points and eight bonus points.

However, India continued to keep control of the match. The Indian side added 19 points of their own and completed another All-Out to make sure Bangladesh could not make a comeback.

India eventually closed out the match with a 48-25 victory.

India complete three straight wins

The win means India have now won all three of their Group A matches at the Asian Games 2026. They had earlier defeated hosts Japan and the Republic of Korea in their opening two matches.

With their semifinal place already secured, India will now play Chinese Taipei in their final Group A fixture on September 24 at 9:45 AM IST. The match will give India another chance to fine-tune their preparations before the knockout stage.

India are chasing another Asian Games gold medal in men’s kabaddi after winning the title in 2022. The team will now look to carry its unbeaten run into the semifinals as the gold-medal defence gathers pace.

Meanwhile, India women continued their title defence in the women’s kabaddi competition at the Asian Games 2026 with a convincing 37-23 victory over Iran in their Group A match at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium.