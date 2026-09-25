WATCH: India men’s Kabaddi defeat Thailand 66-28 to qualify for the final in the Asian Games 2026

The Indian men's Kabaddi team showed a brilliant performance as they defeated Thailand 66-28 to reach the final of the Asian Games 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Team India defeat Thailand in Kabaddi in the Asian Games 2026

The Indian men’s Kabaddi team is proving their brilliance and showing their dominance over their rivals through their impressive performance in the Asian Game 2026 and another victory over Thailand by a big margin, 66-28. This victory is special for them as it helped them to reach the finals of the event.

In this semi-final clash, athletes like Devank Dalal and Arjun Deshwal played a vital role for the Indian side with their match-winning ability. The game was played at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium on Friday morning, where the Indian side defeated Thailand 66-28 to qualify for the finals. That means they have a chance to win a gold medal.

The match was filled with full of chaos and intense moments as the Indian athletes kept on finding raid points by showcasing an exceptional raid with plenty of bonus points. On the other hand, Thailand’s side also displayed an impressive performance with their brilliant tackles, which made the semi-final clash more interesting.

However, star Indian raiders Devank Dalal and Arjun Deshwal continued their strategy to find the points for the Indian team in this important clash. Their brilliance played a crucial role for India in the first half of the match, as the score of the match was 37-18.

India storm past Thailand 66-28 to book their place in the Men’s Kabaddi final at Aichi-Nagoya 2026. Watch the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #AsianGames #AichiNagoya2026… pic.twitter.com/31SGdZBPgN — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 25, 2026

Meanwhile, athletes like Devank Dalal and Ayan Lohchab contributed to their attacking gameplay as it helped India to maintain the lead and created trouble for Thailand to get pressure. The Indian team also All-Out their rivals plenty of times, which put pressure on Thailand throughout the match.

The Indian side continued their strategy to dominate their rivals in the semifinals. At both ends, Indian athletes keep on putting pressure on Thailand’s Kabaddi team. In reply, they find difficulties to dominate India in this match. As a result, they won the match 66-28.

India’s 66 points included 43 from outs, 15 bonus points and eight All-Out points. On the other hand, their rivals were able to do 20 outs, five bonus points, two All-Out points and one technical point. The Indian side have already qualified for the finals of the event as they will get their rival, after the second semi-final between Chinese Taipei and Iran in the gold-medal match at 2:30 PM tomorrow.