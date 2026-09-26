WATCH: Meet women’s Kabaddi team who secured third gold medal for India at the Asian Games 2026

Meet top Indian women's Kabaddi players, who showed a brilliant to make India win against Iran to secure a gold medal in the Asian Games 2026.

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India defeat Iran in women's Kabaddi to win gold in the Asian Games 2026

The Indian women’s Kabaddi team showed a brilliant performance in the Asian Games 2026 as they faced Iran in the finals, where they defeated them to win the third gold in the Asian Games 2026.

The Indian side showcased their brilliance in the finals as they continued their strategy, which was implemented in their past matches. The final clash was a little intense and the final score of the match was really close, 37-34. India defeated 2018 champions Iran to secure their third gold in the ongoing event, so far.

The match started with both teams fighting for every point. The score was 5-5 after four minutes. Iran then took a 6-5 lead after making a good tackle on Sanju.

India quickly came back and started scoring more points. Pooja helped India get a point, while Iran were down to one player. Bhavna Devi then made a good tackle as India got the first all-out and moved ahead 13-10.

Nikita then got more points from her raid to help India take a 15-10 lead. Sanju also scored three points with a bonus and two more points. India went into half-time with a 22-16 lead.

Team India’s women put Iran under immense pressure and force an ALL OUT in the first half of the Women’s Kabaddi gold medal match! Watch the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #AsianGames… pic.twitter.com/ECvOam5kK5 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 26, 2026

Iran came back strongly in the second half and started reducing India’s lead. India were left with only two players on the mat, but they made a good tackle and took a 25-20 lead with 10 minutes left.

Iran kept fighting and did not let India get too far ahead. Zahra Karimi made some important tackles for Iran. Iran later got an all-out against India with Madadi scoring two points to make it 27-26. India were still ahead with eight minutes left.

India stayed calm in the final minutes. Sanju scored two points from a raid to make it 34-28. Pooja then added another point as India kept their lead. India finally closed the match 37-34 and won the gold medal.

Well, it’s time to find out about the top players of this match as Pooja and Sanju Devi showcased a brilliant performance in this final clash. Let’s look at their top achievement throughout their career.

Pooja is a kabaddi player from Hathwala village in Jind, Haryana. She plays as a left-side raider and wears jersey number 09. She plays for the Indian Railways team. Pooja won a gold medal with India at the 2022 Asian Games. She also helped India win gold at the 2025 Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship in Iran. She was in the Indian team that won the 2025 Women’s Kabaddi World Cup. She got the Arjuna Award in 2025 for her good play.

Sanju Devi is a kabaddi raider from Kerakachhar village in Korba district, Chhattisgarh. She was born on 19 December 2002. She is the first woman kabaddi player from Chhattisgarh to play for India. Sanju started playing kabaddi in school and later trained at a special academy in Bilaspur. She won a gold medal with India at the 2025 Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship in Iran. She also helped India win the 2025 Women’s Kabaddi World Cup in Bangladesh and was named the Most Valuable Player of that tournament.