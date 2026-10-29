WATCH: Pankaj Mohite’s 15-point show powers India to 45-24 win over Sri Lanka in Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026

India beat Sri Lanka 45-24 to top group with 6 wins in Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026. Pankaj Mohite scores 15 raid points, Bangladesh beat Scotland 70-20.

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India's Pankaj Mohite in action against Sri Lanka during Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026. (Photo: ProKabaddi)

Team India continued their unbeaten run at the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 with a resounding 45-24 win against Sri Lanka on Wednesday. With this victory, Team India finished the group stage with 6 wins in 6 matches and entered the semi-finals as table toppers.

The match was all about India’s raiding power. The team showed strong attack and defence to win the game by 21 points.

Pankaj Mohite stars as India dominate Sri Lanka

Star raider Pankaj Mohite was the top scorer for India. He scored 15 raid points and kept Sri Lankan defence under pressure. He was well supported by Aditya Shinde who added 10 raid points.

Pankaj bhau! What was that!? #ProKabaddi #CommonwealthKabaddi #WorldKaregaRaid https://t.co/Zp8KLgt412 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 29, 2026

Nitesh Kumar starred in defense with 5 tackle points while Yogesh Dahiya chipped in with 4 tackle points.

Overall, India scored 22 raid points, 9 tackle points and got 6 points from all-outs. Sri Lanka tried hard but could manage only 24 points in the whole match.

India will now play the semi-final on October 30 and will look to continue its winning run.

Five wins became SIX, and the top spot is INDIA’S #ProKabaddi #CommonwealthKabaddi #WorldKaregaRaid https://t.co/g4lfpDimay — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 29, 2026

Bangladesh, Kenya shine with big wins

In another important match, Bangladesh booked its place in the semis with a massive 70-20 win over Scotland. Md Al-Amin was on fire with 24 points. Md Hasibul Hossain added 12 points and Akash Md Julfiker scored 6 points. Bangladesh got 44 raid points, 12 tackle points and 10 all-out points. For Scotland, Arun Sidhu scored 9 points.

Kenya also produced a big win. They defeated Australia 76-27 by a huge margin of 49 points. Tobias Kinywa Murithii led the attack with 21 raid points and Stephen Adongo added 14 points. Kenya dominated with 48 raid points, 13 tackle points and 12 all-out points. For Australia, Divot Singh scored 10 points and Jasmeet Grewal scored 9 points.

Uganda, Tanzania and Canada also win

Tanzania beat host England 36-27 in a strong all-round show. Juma Sultania scored 11 points and Ali Bakari scored 9 points for Tanzania. For England, Felix Li was the top scorer with 12 points, but his effort was not enough.

Uganda also won big against Nigeria 48-23. Mutebi Simon led Uganda with 16 points, Ssekamatte Rahim scored 9 and Ngabirano Innocent scored 7. Uganda got 30 raid points, 9 tackle points and 8 all-out points. For Nigeria, Ekpe Victory Emmanuel scored 7 points.

In a close match, Canada edged Singapore 45-38. Manpreet Singh scored 16 points for Canada, Anmol Thakur added 11 and Anand scored 8. Canada had 27 raid points and 16 tackle points including 4 super tackles. For Singapore, Aidil Asyraaf scored 10 and Aadit Senthilkumar scored 9 points.

The semi-finals of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 will be played on October 30.