Who is Bachittar Singh Dhillon? Former India Kabaddi captain dies at 45, here’s what happened

Who was Bachittar Singh Dhillon? Know about the former India kabaddi captain who represented the country internationally and died at 45.

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Bachittar Singh Dhillon was a former India kabaddi captain. (Image credits: Special arrangement)

The kabaddi community in Punjab and across India is mourning the sudden death of former India captain Bachittar Singh Dhillon. The 45-year-old from Sheron village in Tarn Taran district passed away on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Dhillon was a prominent figure in Indian kabaddi and also had the opportunity to captain the national team during the 2008-09 season. He played for India in many international kabaddi tournaments in various countries in the years. His on-mat leadership and love for the game made him a respected figure in Indian kabaddi.

Who is Bachittar Singh Dhillon?

Bachittar Singh Dhillon was a former India kabaddi captain from Sheron village in Tarn Taran, Punjab. He represented India in many international tournaments and gained respect in the kabaddi community.

Dhillon worked his way up from the state and national level to get his chance to represent India. He went on to captain the national team during the 2008-09 season. Coming from a part of Punjab where kabaddi is deeply popular, he remained closely linked with the sport throughout his career.

He remained connected with the sport even after his active playing days and continued to be involved with kabaddi in his native village.

Sudden health crisis

According to family members, Dhillon complained of chest pain at his home in Sheron village. His condition worsened quickly, and he died a short while later after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The sudden loss left his family, friends and local residents shocked. His death at the age of 45 has also left the kabaddi fraternity deeply saddened.

His cremation was carried out on Thursday at the village crematorium. Relatives, friends, fellow kabaddi players and villagers gathered to pay their final respects to the former national captain.

A dedicated career in Kabaddi

Dhillon spent many years associated with kabaddi at both the state and national levels. His journey from Punjab’s kabaddi circuit to representing India reflected his dedication to the sport.

His friends remember him as a hard working sportsman who always believed in the team spirit. His leadership during his time with the national side further established his reputation within Indian kabaddi.

Even after he stopped playing competitive kabaddi, Dhillon stayed involved with the sport in his home village. His passing has left a void in the local kabaddi community of Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

Tributes from the Kabaddi fraternity

News of Dhillon’s passing spread quickly among kabaddi enthusiasts, former players and members of the sporting community. Many expressed their sadness at losing a former national captain at such a young age.

The kabaddi fraternity has lost a player who contributed to Indian kabaddi during an important period in the late 2000s. His journey and service to the sport will remain part of his legacy.

Bachittar Singh Dhillon will be remembered for his contribution to the Indian Kabaddi and for bringing pride to his village and Punjab. The kabaddi fraternity extends its heartfelt condolences to his family and near ones in this hour of grief.