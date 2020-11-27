KAC vs CAL Dream11 Tips And Prediction Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge

Kalighat Club vs Calcutta Customs Club Dream11 Team Prediction Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's KAC vs CAL at Eden Gardens, Kolkata: In the highly-awaited Match 9 of Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 2020, Kalighat Club will take on Calcutta Customs Club at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata Saturday – November 28. The Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Kalighat Club vs Calcutta Customs Club match will begin at 12 PM IST. Kalighat CC will be playing their third match of the tournament. With one win and a loss, they are at fifth position in the standings with four points. On the Contrary, Calcutta Customs Club has played three matches so far and are at the second spot in the table with 8 points with a +0.16 run rate. They are coming into this contest after a successful win against Town Club by 8 wickets.

TOSS: The Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 match toss between Kalighat Club vs Calcutta Customs Club will take place at 11.30 AM (IST) – November 28.

Time: 12 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

KAC vs CAL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sudip Chatterjee (VC), Suvankar Bal (C), Agniv Pan

Batsmen: Jayojit Basu, Sumanto Gupta, Abhishek Das

All-rounders: Subham Chatterjee, Karan Lal

Bowlers: Pradipta Pramanik, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty

KAC vs CAL Probable Playing XIs

Kalighat Club: Jayojit Basu, Abhishek Bose (wk), Sudip Chatterjee, Subham Chatterjee (C), Satyaki Dutta, Subham Sarkar, Aamir Gani, Toufik Mondal, Pradipta Pramanik, Sourav Mondal, Pritam Chakraborty.

Calcutta Customs Club: Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Suvankar Bal (wk), Sumanto Gupta (C), Agniv Pan, Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Ravikant Singh, Arjun Kumar, Arka Sarkar.

KAC vs CAL SQUADS

Kalighat Club: Subham Sarkar, Subham Chatterjee, Jayojit Basu, Sudip Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Mithilesh Das, Aamir Gani, Amit Kulia, Pritam Chakraborty, Amit Banerjee, Satyaki Dutta, Abhishek Bose, Sourav Mondal, Shubhrajit Das, Prinan Dutta.

Calcutta Customs Club: Shreyan Chakraborty, Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Agniv Pan, Ravi Kant Singh, Dip Chatterjee, Bapi Manna, Suvankar Bal, Prosenjit Kr Das, Arun Kumar, Kunal Kumar, Arka Sarkar, Abhi Las Semwal.

