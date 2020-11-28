KAC vs EBC Dream11 Tips And Prediction Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge

Kalighat Club vs East Bengal Club Dream11 Team Prediction Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s KAC vs EBC at Eden Gardens, Kolkata: In the highly-awaited Match 12 of Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 2020, Kalighat Club will take on East Bengal Club at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata Sunday – November 29. The Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Kalighat Club vs East Bengal Club match will begin at 4 PM IST. Kalighat Club has been fairly impressive this season with two wins in three games. The likes of Chatterjee and Aamir Gani have starred for Kalighat, with Pramanik also picking four wickets in his previous outing in the Bengal T20 Challenge. With momentum on their side, they would be hoping for a third consecutive win in the competition. East Bengal Club, have been underwhelming in this competition despite boasting of the services of Shreevats Goswami and Abhimanyu Easwaran. Their bowling unit has often lacked conviction with a lot being expected of Kanishk Seth and Boddupalli Amit. Here is the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Dream11 Guru Tips and KAC vs EBC Dream11 Team Prediction, KAC vs EBC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, KAC vs EBC Probable XIs Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Kalighat Club vs East Bengal Club, Fantasy Playing Tips – Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge. Also Read - WBA vs SHF Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United Football Match at The Hawthorns 1.30 AM IST Sunday, November 29

TOSS: The Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 match toss between Kalighat Club vs East Bengal Club will take place at 3.30 AM (IST) – November 29. Also Read - NZ vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's New Zealand vs West Indies T20I Match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 6.30 AM IST November 29 Sunday

Time: 4 PM IST. Also Read - MCI vs BUR Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21- Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Top Picks For Today's Manchester City vs Burnley Football Match at Etihad Stadium 8.30 PM IST November 28 Saturday

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

KAC vs EBC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Shreevats Goswami, Sudip Chatterjee

Batsmen: R. Singh Khaira, A. Bhagat, T. Uddin Mondal, Jayojit Basu

All-rounders: A. Nandy, Subham Chatterjee

Bowlers: Mukesh Kumar, Pradipta Pramanik, Sourav Mondal

KAC vs EBC Probable Playing XIs

Kalighat Club: Jayojit Basu, Abhishek Bose, A Gani, Sudip Chatterjee, Shubham Chatterjee, Pritam Chakraborty, Satyaki Ghosh, Mithlesh Das, Subham Sarkar, Pradipta Pramanik and Sourav Mandal.

East Bengal Club: Shreevats Goswami, Abhijit Bhagat, Dipanjay Mukherjee, Anubhav Ahuja, Ranjoy Singh, Arnab Nandi, Sayan Mondal, Boddupalli Amit, Kanishk Seth, Mukesh Kumar and Akash Pandey.

Kalighat Club (KAC) – Key Players

Sudip Chatterjee

Jayojit Basu

Subham Sarkar

Pradipta Pramanik

Sourav Mondal

East Bengal Club (EBC) – Key Players

Shreevats Goswami

Ranjot Singh Khaira

Abhijit Bhagat

Arnab Nandy

Mukesh Kumar

KAC vs EBC SQUADS

Kalighat Club: Subham Sarkar, Subham Chatterjee, Jayojit Basu, Sudip Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Mithilesh Das, Aamir Gani, Amit Kulia, Pritam Chakraborty, Amit Banerjee, Satyaki Dutta, Abhishek Bose, Sourav Mondal, Shubhrajit Das, Prinan Dutta.

East Bengal Club: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandi, Boddupalli Amit, Abhishek Raman, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Kanishk Seth, Akash Pandey, Arindam Ghosh, Anubhav Ahuja, Raju Harlder, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Durgesh Kumar Dubey.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KAC Dream11 Team/ EBC Dream11 Team/ Kalighat Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ East Bengal Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.