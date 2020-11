KAC vs MBC Dream11 Tips

The fourth match of Bengal T20 will see Kalighat Club taking the field against Mohun Bagan AC. Kalighat lost their first match against Town Club while Mohun Bagan started their campaign with a 17-run win over Calcutta Customs Club.

Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan AC Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal T20

TOSS: The Bengal T20 toss between Kalighat Club and Mohun Bagan AC will take place at 7:30 PM IST – November 25. Also Read - TOC vs KAC Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints Bengal T20 Match 2: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Town Club vs Kalighat Club at Eden Gardens, Kolkata 8:00 PM IST November 24 Tuesday

Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

KAC vs MBC My Dream11 Team

M Tiwary (captain), P Yadav (vice-captain), D Das, S Chatterjee, V Singh, A Mazumder, S Chatterjee, S Sarkar, S Ghosh, P Pramanik, W Chatterjee

KAC vs MBC Probable Playing XIs

Kalighat Club: Subham Chaterjee, Pritam Chakraborty, Subham Sarkar, Abhishek Bose, Amit Kuila, Amit Banerjee, Satyaki Dutta, Jayojit Basu, Sudip Chatterjee, Mithilesh Das, Sourav Mondal

Mohun Bagan AC: Manoj Tiwary, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal

KAC vs MBC Full Squads

Kalighat Club: Subham Sarkar, Subham Chatterjee, Jayojit Basu, Sudip Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Mithilesh Das, Aamir Gani, Amit Kulia, Pritam Chakraborty, Amit Banerjee, Satyaki Dutta, Abhishek Bose, Sourav Mondal, Shubhrajit Das, Prinan Dutta

Mohun Bagan AC: Manoj Tiwary, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Rajkumar Pal, Writtick Chatterjee, Ankur Paul, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Anuraj Tiwari, Sandipan Das (Jr), Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal

