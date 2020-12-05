KAC vs MBC Dream11 Tips And Prediction Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge

Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan Club Dream11 Team Prediction Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's KAC vs MBC at Eden Gardens, Kolkata: In the highly-awaited Match 25 of Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 2020, Kalighat Club will take on Mohun Bagan Club at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata Saturday – December 5. The Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan Club match will begin at 7 PM IST. Three teams are battling it out for the fourth position at the points table. East Bengal Club, Mohun Bagan AC and the Calcutta Customs Club have got the same points and only Net Run Rate separates them. Though they are currently outside the top 4, Mohun Bagan know it well that a win will change the picture completely. On the other hand, Kalighat Club, had a roller-coaster ride so far in the tournament. They have secured four wins in eight games and are placed at third spot.

TOSS: The Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 match toss between Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan Club will take place at 6.30 PM (IST) – December 5.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

KAC vs MBC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sudip Chatterjee

Batsmen: Vivek Singh, Anustup Mazumder, Subham Chatterjee

All-rounders: Prince Yadav (VC), Pradipta Pramanik, Aamir Gani, Satyaki Dutta

Bowlers: Writtick Chatterjee (C), Amit Kuila, Anurag Tiwari

KAC vs MBC Probable Playing XIs

Kalighat Club: Jayojit Basu, Abhishek Bose, A Gani, Sudip Chatterjee, Shubham Chatterjee, A Kuila, P Dutta, Mithlesh Das, Subham Sarkar, Pradipta Pramanik, Sourav Mondal.

Mohun Bagan Club: Debabrata Das (W/K), Vivek Singh, Anustup Mazumder, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Anurag Tiwari, Sunil Kumar Dalal.

Kalighat Club (KAC) – Key Players

Shubrajit Das

Toufik Uddin Mondal

Sourav Mondal

Aamir Gani

Mohun Bagan AC (MBC) – Key Players

Sourav Paul

Vivek Singh

Ankur Pal

Anurag Tiwari

KAC vs MBC SQUADS

Kalighat Club: Jayojit Basu, Abhishek Bose, A Gani, Sudip Chatterjee, Shubham Chatterjee, A Kuila, P Dutta, Mithlesh Das, Subham Sarkar, Pradipta Pramanik, Sourav Mondal, Satyaki Ghosh, P Bengani, D Baidya, Shubhrajit Das, T Mondal, P Roy, Pritam Chakraborty, A Banerjee.

Mohun Bagan Club: Debabrata Das (WK), Vivek Singh, Anustup Mazumder, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Anurag Tiwari, Sunil Kumar Dalal, Sourav Paul, Manoj Tiwary, Ankur Pal, Raj Kumar Pal, Alok Pratap Singh, Sandipan Singh, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal.

