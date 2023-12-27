Home

Kagiso Rabada REVEALS How he Dismissed Virat Kohli at Centurion’s Boxing Day Test

SA vs Ind: Kohli perished for 38 and it was a big wicket for the hosts. Rabada, who picked up the prized scalp, revealed how he got Kohli.

Rabada on Kohli

Centurion: It was a peach of a delivery from Kagiso Rabada that got the wicket of Virat Kohli during the opening day of the Boxing Day Test at Centurion on Tuesday. Kohli was looking good in the middle and had got his eye in. Kohli perished for 38 and it was a big wicket for the hosts. Rabada, who picked up the prized scalp, revealed how he got Kohli.

When asked about Kohli’s dismissal, Rabada was all smiles in the press conference after the day’s play.

“It swung away late,” Rabada said.

“For some reason, most of the times he played and missed, he covered the channel. With him, you always need to be on. I was glad that I could get that fainty (faint edge),” Rabada said.

“(Such) days happen in cricket. This was my day. Pretty happy with the way I bowled. India have quite a bit of experience and if anyone told us that it will be 208 for 8, we would have taken that before the game,” Rabada said.

“His (stroke-making) options were good, he defended well, always someone stands out and he was that batter today,” he added.

Rabada (5/44 in 17 overs) bowled two of the most intimidating and incisive spells witnessed in recent times to completely rock the Indian batting line-up, which struggled to cope with the conditions.

Rahul looked solid but is slowly running out of partners as a first innings score of 250 looks a distant reality now.

Rabada, who was given a break from white ball leg, didn’t need time to hit the rhythm as he bowled long spells, got a disconcerting bounce along with late swing that had the Indian batters in a tangle.

The manner in which Kohli was forced into making a mistake was an education for young pacers.

The manner in which Kohli was forced into making a mistake was an education for young pacers.