Lahore: Virat Kohli is not just an Indian superstar, but he is a global icon. When Kohli made the announcement of his resignation as India's Test skipper, social media crashed. Fans and plaudits from across the globe started reacting and wishing him all the luck for his future.

Despite India's diplomatic tensions, Pakistan women's cricketer Kainat Imtiaz reacted to the development. Hailing Kohli as a 'real GOAT', Kainat reckoned the ex-Indian skipper was fearless in his style over the past seven years and that has been inspiring.

Kainat's tweet read: "7 years of fearless cricket. One of the greatest captains that we have seen. Hats off @imVkohli Real GOAT real INSPIRATION."