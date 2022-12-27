Top Recommended Stories
KAK vs JKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Nepal Domestic T20 League, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Kathmandu Knights vs Janakpur Royals, Playing 11s For Today’s Match TUI Kirtipur 12.45 PM IST December 27, 2022, Tuesday
TOSS – The Nepal Domestic T20 League match toss between Kathmandu Knights and Janakpur Royals will take place at 12.15 PM IST
Time – December 27, 12.45 PM IST
Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.
KAK vs JKR Dream11 Team
Lokesh Bahadur, Gyanendra Malla(C), Alex Blake, S Rajali, Santosh Karki, RP Magar, S Jora, TA Griffith(vc), Sagar Pun, P Sarraf, CAK Walton.
KAK vs JKR Probable Playing XIs
Kathmandu Knights: Lokesh Bahadur, Gyanendra Malla(C), Alex Blake, S Rajali, Santosh Karki, Virandeep Singh, RP Burl, Basir Ahmed, KS Airee, A Kharel, A Bohara
Janakpur Royals: RP Magar, S Jora, TA Griffith(C), Sagar Pun, P Sarraf, CAK Walton, Aadil Ansari, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Kesrick Williams, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami
