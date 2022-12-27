KAK vs JKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Nepal Domestic T20 League, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Kathmandu Knights vs Janakpur Royals, Playing 11s For Today’s Match TUI Kirtipur 12.45 PM IST December 27, 2022, Tuesday

Here is the Nepal Domestic T20 League Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KAK vs JKR Dream11 Team Prediction, KAK vs JKR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, KAK vs JKR Playing 11s Nepal Domestic T20 League Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Kathmandu Knights vs Janakpur Royals, Fantasy Playing Tips – Nepal Domestic T20 League 2022 Series.

KAK vs JKR Dream11 Team Prediction

KAK vs JKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Nepal Domestic T20 League, Fantasy Hints: Here is the Nepal Domestic T20 League Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KAK vs JKR Dream11 Team Prediction, KAK vs JKR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, KAK vs JKR Playing 11s Nepal Domestic T20 League Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Kathmandu Knights vs Janakpur Royals, Fantasy Playing Tips – Nepal Domestic T20 League 2022 Series. KAK vs JKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Nepal Domestic T20 League, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Kathmandu Knights vs Janakpur Royals, Playing 11s For Today’s Match TUI Kirtipur 12.45 PM IST December 27, 2022, Tuesday.

TOSS – The Nepal Domestic T20 League match toss between Kathmandu Knights and Janakpur Royals will take place at 12.15 PM IST

Time – December 27, 12.45 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

KAK vs JKR Dream11 Team

Lokesh Bahadur, Gyanendra Malla(C), Alex Blake, S Rajali, Santosh Karki, RP Magar, S Jora, TA Griffith(vc), Sagar Pun, P Sarraf, CAK Walton.

KAK vs JKR Probable Playing XIs

Kathmandu Knights: Lokesh Bahadur, Gyanendra Malla(C), Alex Blake, S Rajali, Santosh Karki, Virandeep Singh, RP Burl, Basir Ahmed, KS Airee, A Kharel, A Bohara

Janakpur Royals: RP Magar, S Jora, TA Griffith(C), Sagar Pun, P Sarraf, CAK Walton, Aadil Ansari, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Kesrick Williams, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami