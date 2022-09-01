Aisa Cup 2022: India has registered its second consecutive win in the Asia Cup 2022 T20 series. In this match, India played a match against Hong Kong at the Dubai Stadium on Wednesday. In this match, India won by defeating Hong Kong by 40 runs. The hero of this match was Suryakumar Yadav. He scored 68 runs in 26 balls. Everyone is praising his innings. Let us tell you that no one is able to shoot backwards shots like Suryakumar. He himself has revealed how he is able to do this. At the same time, Kohli also scored a fifty in this match after 6 months.Also Read - Virat Kohli Bowls During Ind-HK Asia Cup 2022 Match | Watch VIRAL Video

At the same time, after the defeat in this match, the Hong Kong player did such a thing, which everyone was surprised to see. Actually Kinchit Shah of Indian origin who plays for Hong Kong. Kinchit proposed his girlfriend after the clash. Twitterati started trolling the cricketer after his video gone viral Also Read - IND vs HK: Kinchit Shah Proposes to His Girlfriend at Dubai Stadium After India Clash | WATCH Video

Here is how Twitterati reacted to Kinchit Shah’s Viral Video Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Nizakat Khan Lavishes Praise on Suryakumar Yadav, Says The Way He Batted, It Was Good To Watch

Welcome to dinda academy pic.twitter.com/c3BgwrKuJI — Nimish Shirsat (@shirsat_nimish) August 31, 2022

Ye stadium ko toh mandap bna kar chhod diya kal ko koi pandit lakar shadi bhi kar lega — Jolly (@ijoooolly) August 31, 2022

Yeh sab pehle se fix rehta he pic.twitter.com/bS10UIVimv — Saswat Bane (@SaswatBane) August 31, 2022

What is the need to sit on knees? इतना क्या सिर चढ़ाना लड़की को। 90% गर्ल्स किसी की सगी नही होती। खास करके आज के टाइम में। — Gabbbar (@MyTweets_Follow) August 31, 2022

Kinchit Shah was born in the financial capital of the country, Mumbai, but at a very young age he left India and went to Hong Kong. According to one information, his father Devang Shah is a diamond merchant. Kinchit Shah’s father’s business is not only in Hong Kong but also spread in cities like Dubai and New York. Kinchit’s father is also fond of cricket. Seeing his father playing cricket, at the age of 10, he also started taking part in leather ball cricket.