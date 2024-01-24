Home

Sports

Kalinga Super Cup 2024: East Bengal Overpower Jamshedpur FC 2-0 To Enter Summit Clash

Kalinga Super Cup 2024: East Bengal Overpower Jamshedpur FC 2-0 To Enter Summit Clash

East Bengal will either face Odisha FC or Mumbai City FC in the final of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024.

Hijazi Maher celebrates after scoring East Bengal's opener against Jamshedpur FC. (Image: EBFC)

Bhubaneswar: East Bengal advanced to the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final with a resounding 2-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC in the first semifinal at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Hijazi Maher opened the scoring for the Kolkata giants in the 19th minute. East Bengal doubled the lead just after half-time on 47 minutes with Javier Siverio scoring the second. The scoreline could have been 3-0 for East Bengal had captain Cleiton Silva not hit the crossbar eight minutes from final whistle.

Trending Now

East Bengal started strong, earning their first corner of the game as early as the third minute. Nishu Kumar and Vishnu PV both came close to scoring the opener around the 10-minute mark, but finally, it was Maher who gave them the lead. Silva delivered a pinpoint corner that Saul Crespo beautifully set up for the Jordanian defender, who successfully slotted the ball behind the opposition goalkeeper.

You may like to read

Jamshedpur FC almost scored the equalizer through Rei Tachikawa in the 29th minute when Thongkosiem Haokip’s precision pass found Tachikawa near the East Bengal FC box, but Prabhsukhan Gill pulled off a brilliant save to maintain his team’s lead. The Men of Steel applied more pressure towards the end of the first half, but East Bengal’s defence stood firm.

The Red and Gold Brigade continued their domination over Jamshedpur FC into the second half. Within a couple of minutes from the whistle, Siverio made it 2-0. Nandhakumar’s trickery pass found Nishu Kumar, who made an exceptional overlapping run into the final third and sent a grounded cross for Siverio. The Spaniard made no mistake in finding the back of the net from close range.

Jamshedpur FC couldn’t keep up with the pressure created by the East Bengal frontline and eventually gave away a penalty in the 82nd minute for a reckless tackle on Sayan Banerjee, who had just come on as a substitute in the 80th minute. Banerjee displayed exceptional footwork to earn his team the penalty, but Silva failed to convert as the ball hit the post.

In the final, East Bengal are set to face the winners of the second semifinal, which will be either Odisha FC or Mumbai City FC. The final is scheduled for January 28 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, kicking off at 7:30 PM IST.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.