KAM vs SPC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Kampong Cricket vs Sparta Cricket 1888 Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Capelle 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's KAM vs SPC Match 2 at Sportpark Bermweg: In the second match of the Capelle T10 League, Kampong Cricket will begin their campaign when they take on Sparta Cricket 1888 who will be playing their second straight match of the event.

Meanwhile, the European Cricket T10 season continues with the latest such series in Capelle. A total of four teams are taking part in the three-day event running from September 16 to September 18.

14 matches will be played during the tournament.

Five matches have been scheduled for the opening day’s play

September 16 Schedule

#Match 1, Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 2, SV Kampong Cricket vs Sparta Cricket 1888, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 3, Voorburg Cricket Club vs Excelsior 20, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 4, SV Kampong Cricket vs Sparta Cricket 1888, 6:30 PM IST

#Match 5, Voorburg Cricket Club vs Excelsior 20, 8:30 PM IST

“Ever since we were founded way back in 1888, Sparta has been involved in many groundbreaking initiatives in all the sports we play and we are proud to partner the European Cricket Network to bring this exciting T10 event to the club,” Sparta chairman Joost-Martijn Snoep said.

“We have followed all the recent European Cricket Series with interest and cannot wait to showcase some of the best Dutch talent to a global audience. Our season has been curtailed this year, so we are delighted we can add some exciting cricket at the back end for players and fans. This promises to be something Dutch cricket fans and viewers worldwide can be very excited about.”

European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network Founder Daniel Weston said, “Sparta is a club that wants to grow the game, take advantage of their facilities to attract crowds, connect closer with their local government and put their local talent on the map.”

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Capelle 2020 match toss between Kampong Cricket and Sparta Cricket 1888 will take place at 2:00 PM (IST) – September 16.

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg

KAM vs SPC My Dream11 Team

Lenert Van-Wyk (captain), Ratha Alphonse (vice-captain), Vikramjit Singh, Ali Raza, Adriaan Verbeek, Usman Saleem, Faisal Iqbal, Mamoon Latif, Usman Malik, Kertan Nana, Tushar Bhakre

KAM vs SPC Squads

SV Kampong Cricket: Tushar Bhakre, Ratha Alphonse, Usman Malik, Danish Ateeq, Khalid Sherzad, Omair Sultan, Saqib Zulfiqar, Assad Saleemi, Yasir Usman, Ishan Jaiswal, Raza Anis, Abhinav Adurty, Rana Bilal Siddique, Shashank Kumar, Kertan Nana, Shivdutt Jhala, Jacob Pierre, Adriaan Verbeek, Vikram Chaturvedi, Faizan Bashir, Mohsin Salman, Bilal Saleem, Mees Hoffman, Shaheryar Butt

Sparta Cricket 1888: Max Hoornweg, Lenert Van-Wyk, Faisal Iqbal, Ali Raza, Mamoon Latif, Usman Saleem, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Gagan Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Nasrat Ibrahimkhil, Manin Singh, Ivo Hoornweg, Finley Bijkerk, Tom Hoornweg, Sawan Sardha, Joost Martijn-snoep, Mudassar Bukhari, Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmad, Quirjin Gunning, Craig Ambrose, Tim de-Kok, Danish Umar

