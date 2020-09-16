KAM vs SPC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

SV Kampong Cricket vs Sparta Cricket 1888 Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Capelle 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's KAM vs SPC Match 4 at Sportpark Bermweg: The penultimate match of the day will be played between Kampong Cricket and Sparta Cricket 1888 at 6:30 PM IST. This will be their second meeting today with Sparta emerging victorious earlier.

Meanwhile, the European Cricket T10 season continues with the latest such series in Capelle. A total of four teams are taking part in the three-day event running from September 16 to September 18.

14 matches will be played during the tournament.

Five matches have been scheduled for the opening day’s play.

September 16 Schedule

#Match 1, Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 2, SV Kampong Cricket vs Sparta Cricket 1888, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 3, Voorburg Cricket Club vs Excelsior 20, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 4, SV Kampong Cricket vs Sparta Cricket 1888, 6:30 PM IST

#Match 5, Voorburg Cricket Club vs Excelsior 20, 8:30 PM IST

“Ever since we were founded way back in 1888, Sparta has been involved in many groundbreaking initiatives in all the sports we play and we are proud to partner the European Cricket Network to bring this exciting T10 event to the club,” Sparta chairman Joost-Martijn Snoep said.

“We have followed all the recent European Cricket Series with interest and cannot wait to showcase some of the best Dutch talent to a global audience. Our season has been curtailed this year, so we are delighted we can add some exciting cricket at the back end for players and fans. This promises to be something Dutch cricket fans and viewers worldwide can be very excited about.”

European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network Founder Daniel Weston said, “Sparta is a club that wants to grow the game, take advantage of their facilities to attract crowds, connect closer with their local government and put their local talent on the map.”

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Capelle 2020 match toss between SV Kampong Cricket and Sparta Cricket 1888 will take place at 6:00 PM (IST) – September 16.

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg

KAM vs SPC My Dream11 Team

Usman Malik (captain), Musa Ahmad (vice-captain), Jacod Pierre, Ratha Alphonse, Vikramjit Singh, Quirjin Gunning, Tushar Bhakre, Usman Saleem, Faisal Iqbal, Vikram Chaturvedi, Bilal Saleem

KAM vs SPC Squads

SV Kampong Cricket: Vikram Chaturvedi, Ratha Alphonse, Abhinav Adurty, Rana Bilal Siddique, Shashank Kumar, Shaheryar Butt, Danish Ateeq, Khalid Sherzad, Omair Sultan, Saqib Zulfiqar, Assad Saleemi, Yasir Usman, Ishan Jaiswal, Raza Anis, Usman Malik, Kertan Nana, Shivdutt Jhala, Jacod Pierre, Adriaan Verbeek, Tushar Bhakre, Faizan Bashir, Mohsin Salman, Bilal Saleem, Mees Hoffman

Sparta Cricket 1888: Craig Ambrose, Lenert Van-Wyk, Faisal Iqbal, Ali Raza, Mamoon Latif, Tim de-Kok, Danish Umar, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Gagan Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Nasrat Ibrahimkhil, Manin Singh, Ivo Hoornweg, Finley Bijkerk, Tom Hoornweg, Sawan Sardha, Usman Saleem, Joost Martijn-snoep, Mudassar Bukhari, Max Hoornweg, Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmad, Quirjin Gunning

