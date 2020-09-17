KAM vs VCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

SV Kampong Cricket vs Voorburg Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Capelle 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's KAM vs VCC Match 9 at Sportpark Bermweg:

This is the second day of the Capelle T10 league. On Day 1, Sparta played three matches and won all of them to take the top spot in the standings/ They are followed by Excelsior who have also won both their matches so far.

SV Kampong Cricket and Voorburg Cricket Club ended Tuesday losing all their matches.

Meanwhile, the European Cricket T10 season continues with the latest such series in Capelle. A total of four teams are taking part in the three-day event running from September 16 to September 18.

14 matches will be played during the tournament.

Five matches have been scheduled for Thursday:-

September 17 Schedule

#Match 6, Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Excelsior 20, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 7, SV Kampong Cricket vs Voorburg Cricket Club, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 8, Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Excelsior 20, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 9, SV Kampong Cricket vs Voorburg Cricket Club, 6:30 PM IST

#Match 10, Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket, 8:30 PM IST

“Ever since we were founded way back in 1888, Sparta has been involved in many groundbreaking initiatives in all the sports we play and we are proud to partner the European Cricket Network to bring this exciting T10 event to the club,” Sparta chairman Joost-Martijn Snoep said.

“We have followed all the recent European Cricket Series with interest and cannot wait to showcase some of the best Dutch talent to a global audience. Our season has been curtailed this year, so we are delighted we can add some exciting cricket at the back end for players and fans. This promises to be something Dutch cricket fans and viewers worldwide can be very excited about.”

European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network Founder Daniel Weston said, “Sparta is a club that wants to grow the game, take advantage of their facilities to attract crowds, connect closer with their local government and put their local talent on the map.”

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Capelle 2020 match toss between SV Kampong Cricket and Voorburg Cricket Club will take place at 6:00 PM (IST) – September 17.

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg

KAM vs VCC My Dream11 Team

Usman Malik (captain), Ratha Alphonse (vice-captain), Bilal Saleem, Shaheryar Butt, Ali Qasim Ahmad, Iftikhar Ahmad, Steffen Mulder, Rehan Waheed, Danish Ateeq, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt

KAM vs VCC Squads

SV Kampong Cricket: Rana Bilal Siddique, Tushar Bhakre, Bilal Saleem, Mees Hoffman, Raza Anis, Ratha Alphonse, Shaheryar Butt, Usman Malik, Vikram Chaturvedi, Mohsin Salman, Adriaan Verbeek, Kertan Nana, Jacob Pierre, Shivdutt Jhala, Assad Saleemi, Danish Ateeq, Faizan Bashir, Khalid Sherzaad, Danish Ateeq, Omair Sultan, Saqib Zulfiqar, Yasir Usman, Ishan Jaiswal, Abhinav Adurty, Shashank Kumar

Voorburg Cricket Club: Philippe Boissevain, Alyan Razzaqi, Remco Giessen, Ariff Khan, Jenagan Kanagasabapathy, Tobias Nota, Steffen Mulder, Rehab Waheed, Yasir Hamid, Floris De Lange, Vivian Kingma, Ali Qasim Ahmad, Iftikhar Ahmad, Tom de Grooth, Tahir Bajwa, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Ricardo Goncalves, Sajjad Kamal, Shawn Francis, Arslan Ahmed, Atif Zaka, Stijn De Leede, Harold Vogelaar, Nirav Kulkarni, Righardt Pieterse

