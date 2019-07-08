India vs New Zealand Semi-Final 1: Jack of many trades, KRK is back at it again! Actor-director and internet savvy Kamaal R Khan has made a massive prediction ahead of the India vs New Zealand semi-final 1 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. According to him, in-form Rohit Sharma will be dismissed for less than 25 runs and India skipper Virat Kohli will go on to make a half-century. Rohit has already slammed five centuries in the tournament and is the leading run-getter as well, whereas Kohli has five half-centuries and is due for a ton. “My prediction about tomorrow match # INDvNZ! 1) Rohit Sharma will be out under 25 runs. 2) Kohli will score 50+ runs,” read KRK’s post.

My prediction about tomorrow match #INDvNZ!

1) Rohit Sharma will be out under 25 runs.

2) Kohli will score 50+ runs! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 8, 2019

This is not the first time, KRK has faced the heat on social space earlier for his ‘out-of-nowhere’ predictions.

India versus New Zealand would be a tricky match-up for both teams as they have not played as yet. The game they were supposed to play in the group stage got washed off without a ball being bowled and points were shared.

Meanwhile, Rohit ‘Record’ Sharma would be looking to add feather to his crown as India take on New Zealand in semi-final 1 at Manchester. Indian opener Rohit Sharma has the opportunity of surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s 16-year-long standing world record. Rohit Sharma needs 26 runs to overtake Sachin and become the highest run-getter in a single edition of a World Cup. Tendulkar did it way back in 2003 when he scored 673 in South Africa to power India to the finals under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly. Rohit has already scored 647 runs in the group stages already and as India get ready to take on the Blackcaps, Hitman would have this stat at the back of his mind.