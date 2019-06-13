ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: For starters, there is zilch doubt about the friendship MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh share. Both the cricketers have been part of some of India’s most iconic victories in cricket. After Yuvraj Singh called it a day three days back, social media star Kamaal R Khan, who is known to make disturbing comments is at it again. This time Dhoni and Yuvraj find themselves in the line of fire. KRK has taken to Twitter and picked out an age-old rift between the two cricketers and tried to create problems. “Yuvraj Singh didn’t say anything about Dhoni at the time of his retirement neither Dhoni said anything. Means Dushmani Gahari Bhi Hai Aur Purani Bhi (Their enmity is deep and old as well).”

Yuvraj Singh didn’t say anything about Dhoni at the time of his retirement neither Dhoni said anything. Means Dushmani Gahari Bhi Hai Aur Purani Bhi. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 13, 2019

Earlier, when Yuvraj Singh was dropped from the side between 2013 and 2017, his father Yograj blamed Dhoni for his ouster and maintained his stand for a long time. Yuvraj’s father felt Dhoni had played foul and hence Yuvraj was not in the side. Yograj had also gone on record to call Dhoni ‘arrogant’. In fact, once Dhoni stepped down as captain, Yuvraj was drafted in the side.

This did not go down well with the fans and they bashed KRK:

Tu apna expert comments movie tak hi rakh..aise v cricket me tujh jaise commentator ki koi jarurat nahi 🙏🙏 — arnab_layek🇮🇳 (@arnab_layek92) June 13, 2019

Waah!! CID m kyu nhi chala jata tu. — Anubhav (@a4anubhav) June 13, 2019

अरे chaman chutiye,

The Great Captain Dhoni aisa usne kaha hai.

Tune kaan me dalke rakha hai to yuvi bhi Kya kare — Mr. पोपट (@Popatlalhai) June 13, 2019

“Cricket has given me everything and it was a love-hate relationship in retrospect. I can’t express in words how that feeling is. I have failed more times than I succeeded, but I gave my gave my blood and sweat when it came to playing for country,” said Yuvraj during his retirement speech in Mumbai.