Guwahati: India has struggled to produce a top-class left-arm fast bowler since Zaheer Khan’s retirement. They have had the Khaleel Ahmeds and the Jaydev Unadkats but that quality was missing. Recently, young Arshdeep Singh – who picked up three wickets against South Africa in the T20I opener – has shot to limelight with his promising performances with limited opportunities. Impressed by the left-arm pacer, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has now compared him to Zaheer.Also Read - PAK vs ENG: Pakistan Pacer Naseem Shah Ruled Out Of T20 Series After Testing Covid Positive

“Arshdeep Singh is an incredible bowler. I think India have found their new Zaheer Khan,” Akmal said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel. Also Read - T20 World Cup 2022: Haris Rauf Expresses Delight On Playing Arch Rivals India At MCG

“Arshdeep has both, pace and swing, and he has that bowling intelligence. He’s mentally strong and knows his abilities, and uses them according to the conditions,” he explained. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Fan Breaches Security at Trivandrum, Touches India Captain's Feet| See Viral PICS

“He first got Rilee Rossouw caught-behind, and then castled De Kock. But the best wicket was that of David Miller because he kept getting the ball to move away from him before bowling a sharp inswinger to bowl him out. He bowls brilliant and he is mature, has pace and is still young. It’s a good sign for Team India because they needed a left-armer after Zaheer Khan,” he added.

Arshdeep is part of India’s T20 WC squad and would be expected to open the bowling in all probability in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.