Lahore: Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal faced wrath on social media after he got the spelling of ‘Independence’ wrong. On the 14th of August, Kamran took to his social media pages and wished his fans on Independence Day, unfortunately, he spelt it as ‘Indepence’. This was spotted by his fans, who had a field day reacting over it.Also Read - Independence Day 2021: Flight Restrictions Imposed at Delhi's IGI Airport. Check Details

Here is the much-talked-about post: Also Read - Virender Sehwag Suggests Hilarious Way For Virat Kohli & Co to Counter James Anderson at Lord's

Also Read - Independence Day 2021: 1,380 Police Personnel to be Felicitated With Gallantry, Service Medals | State-wise Full List Here

Here is how fans reacted to it:

Respect for you brother, you the only person taking revenge from British for what they did to our country by doing same to their language — Scar (@Scar3rd) August 13, 2021

1947 mein British se “Indepence” aur English se “Independence” ? — Yo Yo Funny Singh 🇮🇳 (@moronhumor) August 13, 2021

“Happy indepence Day” ” Inshallàh bōy always play wêll ” Feat – Kãrmãn Akmãl — Ram kapoor🇮🇳 (@Ram1947_) August 13, 2021

The wicketkeeper-batsman has amassed 2648 runs in 53 Tests which comprises six centuries, while in 137 ODIs, the right-hander has scored 2924 runs with the help of five centuries. In T20 Internationals, Kamran Akmal has 704 runs to his name. As a wicket-keeper, he has affected 206, 169, and 52 dismissals in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is respectively.