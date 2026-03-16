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Kamran Akmal takes BRUTAL dig at Pakistan after Bangladesh series defeat, says, Will you steal ICC...

Kamran Akmal takes BRUTAL dig at Pakistan after Bangladesh series defeat, says, ‘Will you steal ICC…’

Pakistan cricket faces fierce criticism from former Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal following a narrow series defeat to Bangladesh.

Kamran Akmal takes BRUTAL dig at Pakistan after Bangladesh series defeat.

Pakistan cricket has been going through a rough phase as their struggles worsened on Sunday as their 2-1 ODI series loss to Bangladesh drew sharp criticism from former wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal. The ex-cricketer did not hold back, questioning the current state of Pakistan cricket and making a scathing remark after the disappointing defeat, “If you don’t beat teams in matches, will you now steal ICC trophies and bring them home?”

The reaction followed Pakistan’s narrow 11-run defeat to Bangladesh in the third and deciding ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, a result that handed the hosts the series. The loss added to Pakistan’s recent woes, coming shortly after their underwhelming campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, where they crashed out earlier than expected.

Bangladesh posted a fighting total of 290 for five after being asked to bat, powered by a superb century from Tanzid Hasan. The opener smashed his maiden century (107 off 98 balls), which included six fours and seven sixes, and shared a 105-run stand with Saif Hassan, who made 36. Later contributions from Litton Das (41) and Towhid Hridoy (48) ensured the hosts set a challenging target.

Haris Rauf-led the bowling attack, who picked up three wickets, while captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and spinner Abrar Ahmed chipped in with one wicket each.

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Salman Ali Agha kept Pakistan’s hope alive with a fiery ton

Chasing 291, Pakistan suffered early blows, as Men in Green were reeling at 82 for five. Salman Ali Agha kept Pakistan’s hope alive with a fiery 106 off 98 balls. However, his dismissal in the 48th over proved crucial as the team was bowled out for 279 on the final delivery.

Taskin Ahmed led Bangladesh’s bowling attack, taking four wickets, while Mustafizur Rahman claimed three crucial wickets.

Speaking on a television show after the loss, Kamran Akmal took a brutal dig at Pakistan cricket’s management and strategic choices.

“The condition is such that now even the Netherlands would want to play a series against us, beat us and get Test status. This is the condition of Pakistan cricket now,” Akmal said.

He questioned Pakistan’s tactical choices as well. “It was a good pitch. Why did you choose to bowl first? They could have easily scored 350 today. Litton Das played slowly at the end and still they got 290, yet we lost.”

Akmal also targeted Mohsin Naqvi, taking aim at the controversy over the 2025 Asia Cup trophy presentation.

“For God’s sake, think about Pakistan cricket. You have made a mockery of it. When you don’t win series against teams, how will you progress? If you don’t beat”

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