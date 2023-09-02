HIGHLIGHTS – Kandy Weather, Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup: Match Called Off Due to RAIN

Home

Kandy Weather, India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: Continous rain forces the game to be called off. Pakistan qualify for the Super 4.

There you have it, after all the dilly-dally – the match is finally been called off due to rain. The decision was taken well before the cut-off time as they realised even if the rain stops, getting the ground ready would take time. Pakistan have qualified for the Super 4.

