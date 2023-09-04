Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, India vs Nepal, Asia Cup: Toss Likely to be DELAYED?

LIVE Updates - Kandy Weather, India vs Nepal, Asia Cup, Mtch 6: With forecasts of rain there today, it could be a washout again. Check LIVE streaming DEETS.

Updated: September 4, 2023 11:06 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Kandy Weather LIVE Updates (Image: File Photo)

Kandy Weather, India vs Nepal

After rain played spoilsport on Saturday during the India versus Pakistan game, the forecast is more or less the same – if anything – it is worse. There are forecasts of thunderstorms on Monday which means there would be a stop-start game if anything at best. The chances of precipitation is 69 per cent.

Squads:
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bhim Sharki, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, Mousom Dhakal

Live Updates

  • Sep 4, 2023 11:07 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kandy Weather, India vs Nepal, Asia Cup: We will provide you with an update on the weather from Kandy soon. Our correspondent would be reaching the venue by 12.

  • Sep 4, 2023 10:21 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kandy Weather, India vs Nepal, Asia Cup: As we speak, our correspondent says that it is not raining now in Kandy but there are forecasts of rain just when the match starts. Let us hope there is no rain.

  • Sep 4, 2023 10:00 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kandy Weather, India vs Nepal, Asia Cup: It will be interesting to see the pitch today if at all there is play. One actually feel for fans who take all the rouble to make it to the venues.

  • Sep 4, 2023 8:52 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kandy Weather, India vs Nepal, Asia Cup: Ideally both teams would look for a full-game and not a stop-start match. Will it happen, we will find that out.

  • Sep 4, 2023 8:45 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kandy Weather, India vs Nepal, Asia Cup: The best part about today morning is that there are no dark clouds as of now. Every cricket lover would be hoping it stays this way.

  • Sep 4, 2023 8:42 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kandy Weather, India vs Nepal, Asia Cup: Also, will the Indian team make any changes to the playing XI from the last game? It will be interesting to see that.

  • Sep 4, 2023 8:40 AM IST

  • Sep 4, 2023 8:39 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, India vs Nepal, Asia Cup: Okay, so it is good news from Pallekele where there are clear skies now after there were overnight showers. Hopefully it stays this way!

  • Sep 4, 2023 8:35 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, India vs Nepal, Asia Cup: The outfield will also be a concern despite it being covered. There would be a lot of underneath moisture.

  • Sep 4, 2023 8:33 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, India vs Nepal, Asia Cup: The Indian players would want a full game just to allow their bowlers to get used to the conditions. That happens or not remains to be seen.

