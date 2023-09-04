Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, India vs Nepal, Asia Cup: Rain Likely to Play SPOILSPORT

LIVE Updates - Kandy Weather, India vs Nepal, Asia Cup, Mtch 6: With forecasts of rain there today, it could be a washout again. Check LIVE streaming DEETS.

Updated: September 4, 2023 8:04 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Kandy Weather LIVE Updates (Image: File Photo)

Kandy Weather, India vs Nepal

After rain played spoilsport on Saturday during the India versus Pakistan game, the forecast is more or less the same – if anything – it is worse. There are forecasts of thunderstorms on Monday which means there would be a stop-start game if anything at best. The chances of precipitation is 69 per cent.

Squads:
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bhim Sharki, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, Mousom Dhakal

Live Updates

  • Sep 4, 2023 8:03 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, India vs Nepal, Asia Cup: Dambulla considered as option to host Super Four matches, but India have not been satisfied with hotel and accommodation facilities there, as per ESPNcricinfo.

  • Sep 4, 2023 7:57 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, India vs Nepal, Asia Cup: It has been rather dissappointing for the fans who had made plans to travel all the way to Sri Lanka.

  • Sep 4, 2023 7:46 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, India vs Nepal, Asia Cup: Eyes would surely be on the skies today as there are high chances of rain playing spoilsport. Let us keep our fingers crossed.

  • Sep 4, 2023 7:41 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, India vs Nepal, Asia Cup: The toss is set to take place at 2:30 IST PM. Do you think it will happen on time? I have my doubts reserved.

  • Sep 4, 2023 7:39 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, India vs Nepal, Asia Cup: There are 69 per cent chances of rain today at Kandy. There are also possibilities of thundershowers.

  • Sep 4, 2023 7:38 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, India vs Nepal, Asia Cup: Our correspondent is in Kandy and in sometime from now he will start providing us updates. So, stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • Sep 4, 2023 7:32 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, India vs Nepal, Asia Cup: So what happens if it rains – does India still make the Super 4 without a win? Yes, that is because Nepal have already lost against Pakistan.

  • Sep 4, 2023 7:31 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, India vs Nepal, Asia Cup: Like the Pakistan game was called off due to rain, today could be the same as the forecast is of rain during the day.

  • Sep 4, 2023 7:31 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, India vs Nepal, Asia Cup: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the upcoming Asia Cup game between India and Nepal at the Pallekele international stadium today.

