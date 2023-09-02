Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Kandy Weather LIVE Updates, India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport at Pallekele
live

Kandy Weather LIVE Updates, India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport at Pallekele

Kandy Weather LIVE Updates, India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: There are high chances of rain in Pallekele today. Fans would hope the Sun comes out and there is a full game.

Updated: September 2, 2023 8:12 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Kandy Weather, Kandy Weather live updates, Kandy Weather live forecast, Kandy Weather live, Kandy Weather rain, Kandy Weather live, Kandy Weather live streaming, Kandy Weather live streaming, India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 schedule, Asia Cup 2023 weather, Cricket News, Pallekele International stadium
Kandy Weather LIVE Updates (Image: File Photo)

Kandy Weather LIVE Updates, India vs Pakistan

The wait is over, today India take on Pakistan in one of the most high-profile matches of the cricketing calendar at Pallekele International Cricket stadium on Saturday. While the buzz around the game is massive, the unfortunate bit is that there are forecasts of rain and that is not good news for fans who would want to see a full game. There is a 67 per cent chance of rain in the morning and a 94 per cent chance of rain in the evening in Pallekele on Saturday, according to the meteorological department and multiple weather forecast websites.

Trending Now

Kandy Weather, Kandy Weather live updates, Kandy Weather live forecast, Kandy Weather live, Kandy Weather rain, Kandy Weather live, Kandy Weather live streaming, Kandy Weather live streaming, India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 schedule, Asia Cup 2023 weather, Cricket News, Pallekele International stadium

Kandy Weather LIVE Updates (Hourly basis)

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 2, 2023 8:12 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: On top, you can check the hourly weather updates. It does not look very promising and that is a concern.

  • Sep 2, 2023 8:09 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Eyes would be on the skies. Yesterday, it rained but it was not heavy – let us hope the Sun comes out today.

  • Sep 2, 2023 8:08 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: The word is that it is raining in Kandy, but that rain will not reach Pallekele where the game is set to take place.

  • Sep 2, 2023 8:08 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup game. Spotlight would be on the weather as there are chances of rain during the game.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>