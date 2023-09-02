Top Recommended Stories

Kandy Weather LIVE Updates, India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: Toss to be DELAYED?

Kandy Weather LIVE Updates, India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: There are high chances of rain in Pallekele today. Fans would hope the Sun comes out and there is a full game.

Updated: September 2, 2023 11:52 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Kandy Weather LIVE Updates (Image: File Photo)

Kandy Weather LIVE Updates, India vs Pakistan

The wait is over, today India take on Pakistan in one of the most high-profile matches of the cricketing calendar at Pallekele International Cricket stadium on Saturday. While the buzz around the game is massive, the unfortunate bit is that there are forecasts of rain and that is not good news for fans who would want to see a full game. There is a 67 per cent chance of rain in the morning and a 94 per cent chance of rain in the evening in Pallekele on Saturday, according to the meteorological department and multiple weather forecast websites.

Kandy Weather LIVE Updates (Hourly basis)

Live Updates

  • Sep 2, 2023 11:47 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: The outfield is drying up as per our correspondent. Looks like the toss will take place on time at 2:30 PM IST.

  • Sep 2, 2023 10:52 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Our correspondent has reached the venue and he does not have good news for us – he says that the outfield is wet and the clouds are getting darker by the minute.

  • Sep 2, 2023 10:36 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: As of now, it is not raining that is what our correspondent had to say five minutes back. But the concerning part, which is the clouds, still remain.

  • Sep 2, 2023 10:29 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: As the time passes away, the tension is building as everybody is hoping that there is no rain today.

  • Sep 2, 2023 10:22 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: We will be doing a LIVE session at 11:00 PM with Chacha Chicago who would be joining us from Pakistan and we will also have Ram Babu, who is a popular MS Dhoni fan.

  • Sep 2, 2023 9:42 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Surely the players would like to get out there and challenge each other. Fans too want that, but will that happen is the question.

  • Sep 2, 2023 9:26 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: The teams they had a practise session yesterday. Both teams trained together and there was a beautiful camaraderie between players of both teams that won hearts.

  • Sep 2, 2023 9:17 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Our correspondent says it is not raining now, but the clouds are getting wilder and darker by the minute and rain threat is absolutely there.

  • Sep 2, 2023 9:17 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Our correspondent is in Kandy and in sometime from now, he would get ready and leave for Pallekele where the match would take place.

  • Sep 2, 2023 9:06 AM IST

