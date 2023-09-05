Top Recommended Stories

AS IT HAPPENED – Kandy Weather, Asia Cup: India Beat Nepal by 10 Wickets Via DLS Method

HIGHLIGHTS - Kandy Weather, India vs Nepal, Asia Cup, Match 5: With forecasts of rain there today, it could be a washout again. Check LIVE streaming DEETS.

Updated: September 5, 2023 8:29 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Kandy Weather LIVE Updates (Image: File Photo)

Kandy Weather, India vs Nepal

After rain played spoilsport on Saturday during the India versus Pakistan game, the forecast is more or less the same – if anything – it is worse. There are forecasts of thunderstorms on Monday which means there would be a stop-start game if anything at best. The chances of precipitation is 69 per cent.

Squads:
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bhim Sharki, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, Mousom Dhakal

  • Sep 4, 2023 6:46 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, IND vs NEP, Asia Cup: Play has finally gotten underway. Hardik with the ball, hoping there is no more rain today.

  • Sep 4, 2023 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, IND vs NEP: Okay, so the latest is that play will resume at 6:45 PM IST. The umpires have had an inspection and they have discussed things with the groundsmen and after that – they feel play can start.

  • Sep 4, 2023 6:23 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, IND vs NEP: The inspection will take place at 6:30 IST PM. Let us hope the umpires can bring some good news for the fans at Pallekele.

  • Sep 4, 2023 6:20 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, IND vs NEP: No rain now, there will surely be an inspection anytime soon. Once that happens, we will know when will play resume.

  • Sep 4, 2023 6:18 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, IND vs NEP: For the moment it has stopped raining and the covers are being peeled, but not sure for how long will this remain this way.

  • Sep 4, 2023 6:15 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, IND vs NEP: The rain has just gotten heavier in Pallekele. This is not looking promising, does not seem like the game will resume anytime soon.

  • Sep 4, 2023 6:12 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, IND vs NEP: A couple of minutes back the covers were being peeled off, but again, it has started to rain. This can be very frustrating for the players.

  • Sep 4, 2023 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, IND vs NEP: Once the rain stops, there will be an inspection and then a decision would be made. That is exactly how it will be here today.

  • Sep 4, 2023 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kandy Weather, IND vs NEP: Compared to the last game against Pakistan, the batting has improved for the Nepal side. The batters look more confident today. These are good signs for Nepal cricket.

  • Sep 4, 2023 5:58 PM IST
    LIVE Updates | Kandy Weather, IND vs NEP: During the game today, Virat Kohli completed 100 catches in multi-nations events. He has been a stupendous fielder for the country. Unfortunately, he dropped a sitter in today’s game as well.

