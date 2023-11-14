Kane Williamson Backs Rachin Ravindra to Deliver During Ind vs NZ ODI WC 2023 S/F

Home

Kane Williamson Backs Rachin Ravindra to Deliver During Ind vs NZ ODI WC 2023 Semi-Final at Wankhede

Mumbai: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson lavished praise on all-rounder Rachin Ravindra ahead of the semifinal clash of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played against India at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Williamson also revealed that everyone is fit for the New Zealand cricket team for the knockout clash and the and expecting a lot of Indian fans at the venue.

“Rachin has been great, the way he is scoring has been exceptional. One day Cricket & the world cup has got good response. I can’t predict the future of ODI. Have to see what people want to see. We are expecting a sea of blue tomorrow. Special to play against India in a World Cup semi-finals. We know it is going to be an extremely good challenge. Our focus is on our cricket.” said Williamson in pre match conference.

Hosts India have displayed a quality performance at the ongoing extravagant tournament and maintained their nine-game winning streak. Rohit Sharma’s side ended the league stage at the top of the ODI World Cup 2023 standings with 18 points. They had a net run rate of +2.570.

After finishing at the top of the standings, India will take on the Kiwis, who finished in fourth place on the points table. India started their campaign after defeating Australia. The ‘Men in Blue’ then went on to defeat Afghanistan, their arch-rival Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and the Netherlands.

The ‘Men in Blue’ finished the league round with a resounding 160-run victory over the Dutch side, keeping their perfect unbeaten record in the ongoing tournament intact.

On the other hand, New Zealand finished fourth, knocking Pakistan and Afghanistan out of contention. The semi-final encounter will be a huge test for the Indians, who have struggled in big competitions over the last decade.

The Men in Blue have won nine consecutive matches at this year’s World Cup, putting them in position to add a third trophy to their collection after previous triumphs in 1983 and 2011.

