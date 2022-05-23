New Delhi: New Zealand and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has been blessed with a baby boy on Sunday. The right-handed batsman shared the news on his official Instagram account with a cute picture of the new-born baby along with his wife and daughter.Also Read - Mayank Agarwal Reveals Hilarious Banter With Umran Malik During SRH-PBKS

‘Welcome to the whānau little man!’, Williamson posted on Instagram. Also Read - IPL 2022 Playoffs: Why Debutantes Hardik Pandya-Led Gujarat Titans May Not Win Maiden Title

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kane Williamson (@kane_s_w)

Also Read - IPL 2022: Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan to Jonny Bairstow; Mayank Agarwal Lists Positives For PBKS After Win Over SRH

His former Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates, David Warner, Rashid Khan and Jason Holder have all congratulated him for becoming dad for the second time. Williamson’s fellow country man Ajaz Patel has also extended his best wishes to his family.

Williamson was not available for Hyderabad’s last game against Punjab Kings due to the birth of his child and as a result Bhuvneshwar Kumar took his place.

Punjab Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in an inconsequential last league match of the IPL on Sunday.

Punjab chased down the target of 158 with 29 balls to spare with Liam Livingstone top-scoring with 49 not out off 22 balls. Shikhar Dhawan chipped in with 39.

For SRH, Fazalhaq Farooqi took two wickets for 32 runs. Earlier, opting to bat, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 157 for 8.

Abhishek Sharma top-scored for SRH with 43 while Romario Shepherd and Washington Sundar chipped in with 26 not out and 25 respectively. For Punjab, Harpreet Brar and Nathan Ellis took three wickets apiece.

Kane Williamson scored a total of 216 runs in 13 matches in this season.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 157 for 8 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 43; Harpreet Brar 3/26, Nathan Ellis 3/40). Punjab Kings: 160 for 5 in 15.1 overs (Liam Livingstone 49 not out; Fazalhaq Farooqi 2/32).