Home

Sports

Kane Williamson Blessed With A Baby Girl | See PHOTO

Kane Williamson Blessed With A Baby Girl | See PHOTO

Kane Williamson will now feature in the Test series against Australia which is scheduled to start from February 29.

Kane Williamson Blessed With A Baby Girl | See PHOTO

New Delhi: New Zealand star batter Kane Williamson and wife blessed with a baby girl. The cricketer took his Instagram to share the news with everyone. The 33-year-old batter was recently featured in the two-Test series against South Africa earlier in February.

Trending Now

Williamson scored 403 runs in four innings, including three centuries and helped his team to win the series by 2-0 against Proteas.

You may like to read

Here is the photo of Kane Williamson with his newborn baby:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kane Williamson (@kane_s_w)

“And then there was 3 Welcome to the world beautiful Girl. So grateful for your safe arrival and the exciting journey ahead,” said the caption of Kane’s post.

Kane missed the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia this month as he was on a paternity leave. Australia won the series 3-0. However, he will be playing the Test series starting from February 29.

Schedule for two-Test series against Australia

February 29 – March 4: First Test, Wellington

March 8-12: Second Test, Christchurch

Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc

New Zealand: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.