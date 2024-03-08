By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Kane Williamson BREAKS Virat Kohli’s Record During NZ-AUS 2nd Test at Christchurch – Check DEETS
Williamson scored merely 17 but that was good enough for him to go past Kohli - who has 2235 runs in WTC.
Christchurch: New Zealand’s Kane Williamson is regarded as one of the finest batters of the era. With Williamson in the twilight of his career, the NZ batter broke a record held by India’s former captain Virat Kohli during the second Test at Christchurch. Williamson, who is playing his milestone 100th Test, edged Kohli to become the 11th highest run-getter in WTC history. Williamson scored merely 17 but that was good enough for him to go past Kohli – who has 2235 runs in WTC. The India former captain has not been playing international cricket as he is on a break. Kohli is going to join the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the IPL season in a few days.