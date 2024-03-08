Home

Kane Williamson BREAKS Virat Kohli’s Record During NZ-AUS 2nd Test at Christchurch – Check DEETS

Williamson scored merely 17 but that was good enough for him to go past Kohli - who has 2235 runs in WTC.

Christchurch: New Zealand’s Kane Williamson is regarded as one of the finest batters of the era. With Williamson in the twilight of his career, the NZ batter broke a record held by India’s former captain Virat Kohli during the second Test at Christchurch. Williamson, who is playing his milestone 100th Test, edged Kohli to become the 11th highest run-getter in WTC history. Williamson scored merely 17 but that was good enough for him to go past Kohli – who has 2235 runs in WTC. The India former captain has not been playing international cricket as he is on a break. Kohli is going to join the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the IPL season in a few days.

