Kane Williamson INJURY – Gujarat Star Damages Knee After Attempting to Save Six | WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2023: Kane Williamson has hurt his right knee while attempting to take a catch and save a six.

Ahmedabad: In what may come as a big setback for defending champions Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2023 opener against Chennai Super Kings on Friday, Kane Williamson has hurt his right knee while attempting to take a catch and save a six. He almost caught the ball, but then it popped out of his hand as he had a bad landing. Once he was down, he could not get up anymore. The medical team was there to assist him. After a delay for a few minutes, he was taken off the field. It cannot be confirmed now he can bat or not.

From the naked eye, it does not look good. He could easily miss the IPL or a few matches for sure. Let us see what transpires. Williamson is a quality player and could have been an important factor in tonight’s game.

“It did not look good. I hope it is not too bad. We will have to find out about his status soon,” GT coach Gary Kirsten on Williamson’s injury.

Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

Super Kings Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

At the time of filing the copy, Chennai were 131 for four in the 15th over. Gaikwad is on 79* off 40 balls and is looking good to get a hundred.

