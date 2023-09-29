Home

New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson To Miss ICC World Cup 2023 Opener Against England

New Zealand are in a race against time to make captain Kane Willamson fit as early as possible. He sustained a leg injury during IPL 2023.

Kane Williamson will only bat against Pakistan on September 29 in the World Cup warm-up match. (Image: NZC)

New Delhi: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will be missing ICC World Cup 2023 opener against England as he continues to progress his knee rehabilitation, the New Zealand Cricket announced on Friday. The NZC also informed Williamson will play as a batter-only in today’s first warm-up match against Pakistan in Hyderabad, with the aim of batting and fielding in Monday’s second and final warm-up against South Africa in Trivandrum.

Head coach Gary Stead said the priority was ensuring Williamson had time to progress his return to match fitness. “Right from the start we’ve taken a long-term view on Kane’s return to play,” said Stead. “His recovery is tracking well and it’s now a matter of making sure he can cope with the rigours and intensity of international cricket. We’ll continue to take a day-by-day approach to Kane’s rehabilitation and certainly won’t be putting any pressure on him to return before he is ready.”

Tom Latham will captain the side against Pakistan in the first warm-up match.

