London: Following Virat Kohli's failure at the Lord's against England in the second ODI, criticism against the ex-India captain has peaked and a few experts also reckon that he should be rested. With things not looking up for Kohli and talks of he should be dropped, he has found support from across the border. After Babar Azam's heartwarming tweet that went viral, ex-Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has gone on to say that no selector can drop Kohli.

"India mein wo selector paida nahi hua hai jo Virat (Kohli) ko drop kar sake," he said on his YouTube channel.

Claiming such a time comes in every players life, Latif also cited the example of Kane Williamson and said that the NZ skipper is also enduring a similar phase as Kohli.

“Modern-day cricket is different. Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Kohli, Rohit Sharma.. everyone has some weakness or the other and they are exposed soon enough because of the technology we have now. But they haven’t changed their game. Kane Williamson is enduring a similar phase as Kohli. Short of length deliveries are a weakness for him. They all have to go to their basics, you need to consult your best coaches and work on your weaknesses,” Latif added.

Kohli, who picked up a mild groin injury, would be on a break after the England tour. Reports suggest he would be back for the Asia Cup after missing the West Indies tour.

The third and final ODI against England would be played on Sunday (July 17),