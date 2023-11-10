Home

Kane Williamson on India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Semi-Final at Wankhede in Mumbai

Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023: Claiming that he is looking forward to the game, Williamson said it will be 'challenging.'

Bengaluru: After the five-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Thursday, New Zealand have almost secured themselves a spot in the ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final. Pakistan now need a massive win over England to go through, which looks unlikely. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson spoke about the prospect of playing the home side in the semi-final after the win last night. Claiming that he is looking forward to the game, Williamson said it will be ‘challenging.’

“Playing semis is special but playing the home team will be challenging. Looking forward to it if we are fortunate enough to have it,” Williamson said after New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 5 wickets.

