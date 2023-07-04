Home

Sports

Kane Williamson Plays Cricket With His Daughter | Watch Viral Video

Kane Williamson Plays Cricket With His Daughter | Watch Viral Video

Williamson took his Instagram to share the video and the video is going viral on social sphere.

Kane Williamson Plays Cricket With His Daughter | Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson shared a video on social media where he was spotted playing cricket with his daughter inside his house. The 32-Years old is on the road to recovery as he got injured during the first match of the recently concluded Indian Premier League. Williamson suffered a knee injury while attempting to take a high catch near the boundary rope while playing his first match for Gujarat Titans.

Trending Now

He underwent surgery in New Zealand shortly afterward and is currently in the early stages of his rehabilitation, racing against time to be fit for the World Cup.

You may like to read

Williamson took his Instagram to share the video and the video is going viral on social sphere, here is the viral video:

Kane Williamson playing cricket with his daughter. Cutest video in the internet. pic.twitter.com/9Akevg9KzE — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 4, 2023

Williamson’s participation is dicey in the upcoming ODI World Cup because of his injury. Earlier, the Kiwi captain emphasized his priority of fully regaining his fitness rather than rushing to participate in the mega event.

“I haven’t thought too much about that. I don’t know what the rulings are around that from a squad perspective. But the focus for me is getting it right regardless of the tournaments that are ahead. It’s within any athlete’s want to return as quickly as possible but not compromise the effort that goes in to make sure it’s strong and ready,” Williamson said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES