Dubai: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Thursday described his hamstring injury a “minor” one, playing down concerns over his fitness ahead of the Black Caps’ T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan on October 26 in Sharjah. Williamson had missed Sunrisers Hyderabad’s last league fixture against Mumbai Indians last week with an injury. A day after New Zealand coach Gary Stead expressed confidence about his availability, Williamson also struck a note of optimism ahead of the match in Sharjah. The tournament begins on October 17.Also Read - Virat Kohli on Burj Khalifa? Team India's New Jersey Displayed at Iconic Tower in Dubai - WATCH VIDEO

Manish Pandey, who had stood in for Williamson in a dead rubber for Sunrisers, said that Williamson was nursing an elbow niggle. However, according to New Zealand head coach Gary Stead, Williamson had hurt his hamstring. “Minor, (it’s) okay, progressing well. So, there are no complaints,” he responded to a query during a conference call with media arranged by the ICC. Also Read - MS Dhoni or AB de Villiers - Whom Will You Back to Get 20 Runs Off Last Over? Faf du Plessis Answers

Talking about his side’s preparations, Williamson said it is great to have former pacer Shane Bond in support staff Bond will work specifically with the national team’s spinners during the tournament. Also Read - IPL 2021: Dale Steyn Predicts MS Dhoni-Led CSK Will Beat KKR in Final at Dubai

“With all his experience he has had from around the world and also particularly in this part of the world (UAE) with Mumbai (Indians in the IPL), he is very good at what he does,” Williamson said.

Captain Kane Williamson and Devon Conway chatting batting at the first net session of the @T20WorldCup in Dubai. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/I29HR7aVob — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 12, 2021



“…he will assist our bowling coach and help in any way that he can, so he will be there around the group anyway, he is a lot fun,” he added.

Bond, who is with the squad as the fourth coach is assisting bowling coach Shane Jurgensen while also working with the team’s spinners. He has been the bowling coach of five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians.

New Zealand, who have won the inaugural ICC World Test championship, have always entered ICC events with the under-dogs tag, but for Williamson it doesn’t matter.

“I mean the tags are tags. Everybody has different ones, so it is fine…there are match-winners throughout and anyone can beat anyone on day, so it is a pretty exciting prospect for the viewers, no doubt,” he said.

According to Williamson, making adjustments quickly is important in events like the T20 World Cup, when sides face different opposition at different venues,” he said.

“…it is a pretty short tournament, so you want to hit the ground running and try and get a bit of momentum early. In these sort of events, when you play different opposition, every sort of three days at a different venue, there are some adjustments to make quite quickly

“…it is great to be here to join up with the New Zealand team and lot of exciting about the group and getting involved,” Williamson added.

