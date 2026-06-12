Kane Williamson retirement: Virat Kohli writes heartfelt note to his long-time rival and friend

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant and strategic advisor Kane Williamson during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

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