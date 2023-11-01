Top Recommended Stories

New Zealand are currently placed 3rd in the standings with 4 wins from 6 games played so far. 

Published: November 1, 2023 12:43 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Kane Williamson Ruled Out Of ICC World Cup 2023 Match Against South Africa. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: New Zealand Cricket Team on Tuesday confirmed that regular captain, Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the ICC World Cup 2023 match against South Africa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Stand-in skipper Tom Latham provided an update on Kane Williamson’s injury on 21st October ahead of the India game, that he is still recovering from the thumb injury, and the team remains hopeful that the 33-year old will make a comeback later in the tournament.

”Kane’s obviously still nursing his thumb injury. It’s a day-by-day process with him as well. Fingers crossed he’ll be available for later on in the tournament”, Latham said in a press conference.

As a result, he was also not available for the Australia game and now we have to look forward for the Kiwis’ next game against Pakistan.

The Blackcaps wrote that right-handed batter has batted in the nets the last two days but has been ruled out of a return to match action against the Proteas. As things stand, he will be assessed again ahead of the side’s next match against Babar Azam and Co. 

New Zealand are currently placed 3rd in the standings with 4 wins from 6 games played so far.

