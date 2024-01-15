Home

Kane Williamson RULED Out of Remainder of NZ vs Pak T20I Series Due to INJURY

NZ vs PAK: Once Williamson left the field due to the injury, Tim Southee took over as captain.

NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Kane Williamson Leaves Field Midway Due To Tight Hamstring In Hamilton

Hamilton: In what would come as a big setback for New Zealand, captain Kane Williamson is likely to miss the remainder of the series due to an injury. Williamson picked up an hamstring injury during the second T20I game at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday. Williamson was retired hurt on 26 runs off 15 deliveries after he injured his hamstring in the first innings. Once Williamson left the field due to the injury, Tim Southee took over as captain.

“With the test matches so close as well, which probably in the big scheme of things, in the short term for us, has a higher priority, I think it’s likely we’ll try and make sure that he is right for that,” New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said.

Williamson made his comeback in cricket just before the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023. The batter got an ACL injury in the first match of Indian Premier League while playing against Chennai Super Kings.

Williamson will have a scan on Monday, with the extent of the injury set to be confirmed on the same day or at most by Tuesday, once the results are ready.

Stead also provided an update on COVID-infected Mitchell Santner.

“We monitored his symptoms over the next 48 hours and he improved significantly. There’s no mandatory stand-down period in New Zealand now in terms of what you have to do, but from a symptom perspective, he was fine to play, so he played last night,” Stead added.

The third T20I takes place on Tuesday.

