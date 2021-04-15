Kane Williamson is arguably one of the best batsmen in the world and hence it was surprising that he was not picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for their first two games. SRH lost their second match of the season against RCB by six runs after emerging second-best in their tournament opener against KKR. Former India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Sanjay Manjrekar have questioned the SRH selection policy. Also Read - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Latest Match Preview: Predicted Playing 11, Mumbai Weather, Wankhede Pitch

Sehwag – who feels the NZ captain could have helped SRH avoid the batting collapse – took to Twitter and posted a picture of Williamson with a Bollywood-inspired caption.

"Kiska hai yeh tumko intezaar, Main hoon Na," Sehwag tweeted.

Manjrekar also reacted, he reckoned that Warner should have played Williamon.

“This view is not after tonight’s result but I have always maintained this SRH team needs Kane Williamson in their playing XI no matter what,” tweeted Manjrekar.

Sehwag and Manjrekar like other fans are disturbed after the drastic batting collapse last night in Chennai. Chasing 150 against RCB, SRH was cruising with David Warner and Manish Pandey in the middle. Just after Kyle Jamieson got the priced scalp of Warner, the SRH collapse started. The two former cricketers feel had Williamson been there, the story could have been different.

In the end, SRH could only manage 144 at the end of 20 overs, losing the match six runs. The loss would hurt them as they were in a winning spot for the majority of the match and then the collapse took place.